Greensboro Colleges and Universities to Host 11th Annual Joint MLK Celebration

UNCG, N.C. A&T, Guilford College and GTCC are teaming up to present the 11th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at N.C. A&T’s Harrison Auditorium.

This year’s theme is “Envisioning Our Future.” The event will feature a panel of student activists from all four institutions. Together, they will reflect on how the legacy of civil rights leaders have informed their own leadership and advocacy on their campuses and in their communities and how their respective institutions and campus leaders can help facilitate and support their work. Community leader La’ Tonya Wiley will serve as moderator for the panel.

The program will include a live musical performance by UNCG’s Neo Black Society Gospel Choir accompanied by N.C. A&T graduate Samuel Josh Sauls. The GTCC Theater Department will also deliver a tableau performance honoring the legacy of King. Each institution will also present an annual award to a student or staff member who has distinguished themselves in honoring the legacy of service, activism and civil rights.

The event is free, open to the public, and will also stream via YouTube at: https://youtu.be/smrXQgWCfsA.

Free shuttle service from UNCG’s campus will be provide to and from the event: https://intercultural.uncg.edu/mlk-commemoration.