Greensboro Day School Team competes in FIRST Lego League Challenge State Championship

In its inaugural year, Greensboro Day School’s Middle School Robotics Club will compete in the FIRST Lego League Challenge State Championship. The competition will take place virtually on Sunday, Jan. 16. The team will compete against 60 other middle school teams from around the state. The team qualified for the State Championship on Dec. 2 by placing fourth in the regional qualifier competition, competing against hundreds of teams.
Students compete in two areas: An innovation project and a robot run. In December, for the 30-minute innovation project, students are tasked to choose a problem and develop a solution. This year, the “Cargo Connect” theme drew the team to address gaps in the supply chain. They envisioned a system of offshore ports where small, battery-powered cargo ships take goods from large container ships to alleviate the truck driver shortage.
“Robot Runs” are 150-second timed challenges where students program a LEGO robot they've built to perform tasks on a field. The robot interacts with modules to complete missions and earn their team points.
The Greensboro Day School team includes Abigail Pauli-Clerk (fifth-grade), Ellen Pauli-Clerk (fifth-grade), Isaiah Thomas (sixth-grade), Gray Mehler (fifth-grade), Asher Stroud (fifth-grade), Robert Beaumont (fifth-grade), Dylan Wert (fifth-grade), Boone Davis (fifth-grade) and Henry Moody (sixth-grade). The team is coached by Tim Cook, Middle & Upper School media coordinator and technology support specialist, and Dana Smith, director of STEAM & Technology Innovation.
Established in 1970, Greensboro Day School is a pre-K-12th grade independent school serving the Triad region of North Carolina. The school enrolls 819 students, 28% students of color, and has a student-teacher ratio of 7:1. In 2021, the school awarded $3 million in financial assistance. Greensboro Day School's mission is to develop the intellectual, ethical and interpersonal foundations students need to be constructive contributors to the world. Learn more at GDS Discovery Day on Jan. 30 at greensboroday.org/discover