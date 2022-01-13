Greensboro Day School Team competes in FIRST Lego League Challenge State Championship

In its inaugural year, Greensboro Day School’s Middle School Robotics Club will compete in the FIRST Lego League Challenge State Championship. The competition will take place virtually on Sunday, Jan. 16. The team will compete against 60 other middle school teams from around the state. The team qualified for the State Championship on Dec. 2 by placing fourth in the regional qualifier competition, competing against hundreds of teams.

Students compete in two areas: An innovation project and a robot run. In December, for the 30-minute innovation project, students are tasked to choose a problem and develop a solution. This year, the “Cargo Connect” theme drew the team to address gaps in the supply chain. They envisioned a system of offshore ports where small, battery-powered cargo ships take goods from large container ships to alleviate the truck driver shortage.

“Robot Runs” are 150-second timed challenges where students program a LEGO robot they've built to perform tasks on a field. The robot interacts with modules to complete missions and earn their team points.