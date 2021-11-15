Greensboro Day School welcomes back internationally recognized parenting expert

Greensboro Day School will host Michael Thompson, Ph.D., New York Times bestselling author, psychologist and international speaker. Dr. Thompson’s work focuses on the emotional lives of adolescents, friendships and social challenges in children. He will present at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, on the topic, "Are the Kids Really All Right? Student Resilience After the Pandemic."

This event will take place on the campus of Greensboro Day School in the Linda Sloan Theatre of the Davison Center for the Arts. The event is free and open to the public. COVID-19 protocols will be followed, including masks worn while indoors and sitting three feet apart.

During this presentation, Thompson will touch on many of the worries that parents have had about learning loss, their children’s mental health and issues arising from student conflict and social immaturity.

Thompson is the author and co-author of nine books, including “The Pressured Child,” “Raising Cain: Protecting the Emotional Life of Boys,” “Best Friends and Worst Enemies” and “Homesick and Happy.”

For information, call 502-379-0588.