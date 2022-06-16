Greensboro Farmers Curb Market releases peak season schedule

The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market at 501 Yanceyville St. has announced the following:

Mid-June 2022 events

Pancake Breakfast for Ukraine on Saturday, June 18, 8 a.m. - noon

GFM’s annual Blueberry Pancake celebration with a new twist. This lemon blueberry pancake fundraiser is sponsored by Cheesecakes by Alex and presented by the Greensboro Farmers Market to support hunger relief efforts in Ukraine led by World Central Kitchen. One hundred percent of the purchases will benefit from this effort. There will be music by singer-songwriter Laura Jane Vincent and free activities for all on the lawn. Alex and his team of chefs plan to whip up 1,200 pancakes (600 plates) during the four-hour event with a goal to raise $10,000 for the people of Ukraine.

Discover the Mid-Week Market Celebration Set for Wednesday, June 22, 8 a.m. - noon

Shop the freshest twice-a-week from 10+ vendors who will bring the freshest fruits and veggies, eggs, honey, seafood, beef, microgreens, floral arrangements, and Homeland Dairy milk and ice cream. Hot and cold coffee brew will be available by Borough Coffee, the coffee bike guys. Visitors may register for free giveaways every hour. Music by the touring Band Watkins 10 a.m. - noon. School’s out with free kids activities in the large carports on Lindsay Street.

Curiosities at the Curb on Sunday, June 26, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Free admission from Noon to 3 p.m. Early Bird entry 11 a.m.-12 noon $2 cash at the door

Multi-vendor (14 vendors) inside and outside bazaar of attic treasure, barn finds, unique vintage, antiques, upcycled art, and artisan wares. Hot dog vendor, ice cream, and hot /cold coffee brew. Early bird ticket includes raffle entry. Music by Randy Condor Williams 11am-1 pm.

July 2022 Events:

BLT & Tomato Celebration Day on Saturday, July 9, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Chef Denzell Berry and GFM volunteers are teaming up to offer a Bacon Lettuce and Tomato Sandwich plate. Neese’s bacon, Market tomatoes and Piedmont International Bakery sourdough. Served with a cucumber tomato salad. Complimentary Cheerwine for the first 100 customers. Donation of $10 per plate. Pre-order is available in the Market or day of the event, while supplies last. Music by the talented singer songwriter Colin Cutler. Proceeds to the market fresh food security programs.

Mid-Summer Celebration on Saturday, July 30, 7:30 a.m. -12 noon

Shop from the peak of the summer season from a 100-mile region and taste the flavor of local and direct from the farm to you. Corn, peaches, scuppernongs, and more are available - from 70+ vendors. All patrons are invited to enjoy music, 9-11 a.m., on the lawn by singer-songwriter Jennifer Alvarado (named 2021 Country Artist of the Year by Indie Star Radio and nominated for many additional designations). Free activities for all ages too.

Additional Free June & July Programming: Cooking demonstrations/classes, book reading & more:

Free Cooking Class: Eat the Mediterranean Instead of Meds on Saturday, June 25, 10 - 10:30 a.m. in the Café Kitchen, sign up in advance at GFMarketinfo@gmail.com

The Lazy Genius Book Reading and Rapid Fire Q & A Session on Saturday, July 16, 10 a.m. Kendra Adachi is the New York Times bestselling author of "The Lazy Genius Way" and "The Lazy Genius Kitchen." Her podcast, The Lazy Genius Podcast, has more than 14 million downloads and covers everything from cooking chicken to making friends.

Free Kids Activities on Saturday, June 25 + Saturday, July 23, 8:30-11:30 a.m. on the Lindsay Lawn. Supplies provided to plant seeds and make a T-shirt bag (while supplies last). Ages 5+.