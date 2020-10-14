Greensboro Farmers Market switches to fall hours

Greensboro Farmers Market at 501 Yanceyville St., Greensboro, has transitioned to fall hours. The market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Customers can continue to shop by pre-order and drive thru to pick up orders on Wednesday mornings from their cars, through Nov. 18, or walk up outside on Saturdays to pick up pre-orders from a curbside “veggie valet.” Look for signs at the carports in the Lindsay Street parking paved lot.

The Market is offering additional sanitation measures and equipment: handwashing stations, wayfinding signs, one-way aisle arrows, distanced vendors and air circulation. Face coverings are required for those who want to enter and customer counts will ensure distancing is maintained. Customers are encouraged to shop with a list and purpose.

Pre-order stores expanded earlier this fall to offer lower contact, pick-up options from vendors. A list of more than three dozen online vendor stores is at gsofarmersmarket.org.

Fall brings a variety of shelled beans, root vegetables, winter squashes and leafy greens along with fresh vegetables and fruits, pasture-raised meats, eggs, seafood, dairy products, ice cream, goat cheese, honey, coffee, tea, CBD products, jams, jellies, sauces and spice mixes, granola, baked goods, elderberry syrup, mushrooms, personal and home care, soap and body products, plants and flower bouquets.