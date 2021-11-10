Greensboro History Museum open on Veterans Day

To honor the role veterans have played in Greensboro’s history, the Greensboro History Museum will hold regular hours - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - on Thursday, Nov. 11. An online program will introduce viewers to museum collections related to Guilford County veterans at noon Friday, Nov. 12.

For nearly a century, the museum has been collecting objects associated with local veterans. At noon Friday, Nov. 12, the museum’s online talk show, "History Lunch Break," takes a look at Preserving Veterans’ Stories as Curator of Collections Jon Zachman and Curator of Education Rodney Dawson highlight some of these collections and individuals. They will also discuss the continuing importance of veterans’ stories to Greensboro history.