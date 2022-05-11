 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greensboro History Museum welcomes Judge Alexander biographer May 12

The Greensboro History Museum will host author and historian Virginia L. Summey at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at 130 Summit Ave.

Summey will talk about her new book, "The Life of Elreta Melton Alexander: Activism within the Courts," with Omar Ali, professor of history and dean of Lloyd International Honors College at UNCG.

Greensboro’s Judge Elreta Melton Alexander was a groundbreaking legal figure in North Carolina. She was the first African American woman to graduate from Columbia Law School, to practice law in North Carolina and to be elected district court judge. In her book, Summey argues that Alexander was integral to the civil rights movement in North Carolina as she, and women like her, worked to change discriminatory laws while opening professional doors for other minority women.

