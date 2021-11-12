Greensboro offers new opportunities for adaptive sports

GREENSBORO — Parks and Recreation is all about getting everyone out of the house and active — for their physical, emotional and social well-being. And folks would be surprised just how many opportunities the department has for everybody — and every body — to get moving.
The Adaptive Sports Expo on Saturday at the Greensboro Sportsplex will introduce the community to accessible sports that can be enjoyed by people with disabilities.
Everyone who attends the expo is invited to try out a wide range of these sports and meet U.S. Paralympic goalball player Calahan Young. The expo is scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. and admission is free.
“Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation (AIR) is hoping to expand our adaptive programs we have. We thought that by increasing awareness within the community about adaptive sports, it would be a good way of starting the process,” said Kaitlynne Temple, a recreation assistant with Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s AIR unit.
Adaptive sports are those that amend rules of existing games, deploy specialized equipment and were designed specifically for people with physical or developmental disabilities.
Greensboro’s AIR unit has expanded its adaptive sports offerings. It hosts seasonal adaptive golf lessons. It also partners with community organizations, such as the ARC and the Greensboro Regional Tennis Association, to offer programs like challenger league flag football and wheelchair tennis.
In recent months, it has hosted a standing adaptive tennis tournament and clinic, and are planning an adaptive mountain biking ride (that is sold out) and a Dec. 4 adaptive lacrosse clinic (for ages 6 through adult). Register for the adaptive lacrosse clinic at www.greensboro-nc.gov/AIR.
Saturday’s expo will feature wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis and boccia, a sport similar to bocce that is played by people with cerebral palsy or neurological conditions. There will also be sitting volleyball, adaptive bikes and beep baseball and goalball, physically demanding games played by people with visual impairments.
Young, who plays goalball, represented Team USA at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.
Young, who is 26 and grew up in Indiana, went to college with Kaitlynne Temple. He was introduced to goalball as a middle schooler. His whole family is athletic and he grew up playing football, basketball and baseball.
Young has retinitis pigmentosa, which causes loss of peripheral vision and night blindness. He said that playing goalball was the first time he was introduced to a sport where he could compete with everyone else.
“It’s the coolest sport you’ve never heard of,” he said. “It’s the only Paralympic sport that was created for the disability. It’s the only one that has no able bodied counterpart.”
Goalball requires ear-hand coordination. Participants wear eye shades to replicate total blindness, which levels the playing field since individuals with a wide spectrum of visual impairment play. No official, spectator or player may talk except the defending team members.
Teams of three take turns rolling a ball filled with bells toward the 3-foot tall net that stretches the length of the court behind their opponents. The defenders listen for the bells and slide their bodies, arms outstretched, to block the ball.
Young said he uses the same kind of high intensity skills he learned in football.
Goalball requires sustained bursts of energy.
“It’s brutal. It is a whole body exercise that takes every ounce of you to do,” Young said, “You have to have that same explosion every single play. You can’t take a break. You can’t just stop.”
He was a two-time Goalball Youth Nationals champion before he made Team USA for the 2020 Paralympic Games, held in August and September in Tokyo.
The men’s team finished in fourth place.
“I have been working my entire life to compete at the Paralympics. Just having the opportunity to go and see what the games are like, the competitive nature of everything — it was just an overall fantastic experience,” he said.
Amanda Lehmert is a senor communication specialist at the City of Greensboro. She can be reached at amanda.lehmert@greensboro-nc.gov.