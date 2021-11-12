Greensboro offers new opportunities for adaptive sports

Goalball requires ear-hand coordination. Participants wear eye shades to replicate total blindness, which levels the playing field since individuals with a wide spectrum of visual impairment play. No official, spectator or player may talk except the defending team members.

Teams of three take turns rolling a ball filled with bells toward the 3-foot tall net that stretches the length of the court behind their opponents. The defenders listen for the bells and slide their bodies, arms outstretched, to block the ball.

Young said he uses the same kind of high intensity skills he learned in football.

Goalball requires sustained bursts of energy.

“It’s brutal. It is a whole body exercise that takes every ounce of you to do,” Young said, “You have to have that same explosion every single play. You can’t take a break. You can’t just stop.”

He was a two-time Goalball Youth Nationals champion before he made Team USA for the 2020 Paralympic Games, held in August and September in Tokyo.

The men’s team finished in fourth place.

“I have been working my entire life to compete at the Paralympics. Just having the opportunity to go and see what the games are like, the competitive nature of everything — it was just an overall fantastic experience,” he said.

