Greensboro Parks and Recreation hosts Halloween and fall celebrations

Enjoy the Halloween season with these city of Greensboro-sponsored events. Admission is free unless otherwise noted.
- Trunk-or-Treat Events: noon-5 p.m. Oct. 15, Warnersville Recreation Center, 601 Doak St.; and 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31, Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd. Enjoy the candy, costumes and decorated cars in a safe, controlled environment.
- Vampire Ball: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 21, Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road. Teens will enjoy a costume contest, dancing, games, snacks and candy.
- Ghoulash!: 2-6 p.m. Oct. 22, LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. A scare-free downtown Halloween event for families with candy, games, a costume contest and more hosted by the Greensboro Youth Council and Greensboro Downtown Parks.
- SpookyFest: 2-5 p.m. Oct. 22, Leonard Recreation Center. Drop kids ages 5 to 12 off for a spooky celebration. Play games, win prizes and hang out with friends. Costume contest for each age group. Parents should be back at 4:45 p.m. for pick up.
- Halloween Hoopla: 6 p.m. Oct. 27, Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia Road. Games, crafts, prizes and spooktacular fun for the whole community.
- AIR Fall Dance: 6 p.m. Oct. 27, Lindley Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Drive. The Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation section hosts its annual Fall Dance for participants who are 13 and older.
- Creepy Creatures: 10-11 a.m. Oct. 29, Lake Brandt, 5945 Lake Brandt Road. An hour of interactive learning to teach little ones about the underappreciated animals associated with Halloween. Often seen as ‘creepy creatures’, we will discuss their unique traits and the important roles they play in our world. One registration is required per household at tinyurl.com/jhzxjmd3.
- Costume Paddle: 2-4 p.m. Oct. 29, Lake Brandt. Wear costume. Kayak boat rentals and launch fees apply.
- Spooky Stories: 5-6 p.m. Oct. 29, Lake Brandt. Spooky stories and sticky treats. One registration is required per household at tinyurl.com/jhzxjmd3.
- Howl-o-ween II: noon-4 p.m. Oct. 30, Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Greene Drive. For all ages and breeds. Join this costume party with treats for humans and dogs to enjoy. Offered in partnership with Guilford County Animal Resources.
- Pumpkin Smash: 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 5, Lake Brandt. All pumpkins will be composted at the end of this event.
