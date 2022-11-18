Greensboro Parks and Recreation hosts holiday events

It’s time to get festive with these upcoming holiday events hosted by Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department.
All events and activities are free unless otherwise noted.
- Fall Festival: 1-4 p.m. Nov. 19, Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Road. Free food, games and music. Raffle prizes, activities and more.
- Harvest Meal: 12:30-4:30 p.m. Nov. 19, Warnersville Recreation Center, 601 Doak St. Warm meal and music.
- Oh Gingerbread Holiday Party: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 20, Craft Recreation Center, 3911 Yanceyville St. For ages 50 and older. Arts and crafts, music, dancing, a gift exchange, food, holiday photos.
- Santa’s Workshop Toy Drive: Through Dec. 9. Greensboro Youth Council annual drive collecting new and like new toys to provide to families for the holiday. Monetary donations will go toward the purchase of new toys. www.greensboro-nc.gov/SantasWorkshop.
- Whisk it Wednesdays — Sideways Holidays: 5:15-6:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 7, Dec. 14. Zoom. Inclusive program gives young adults the opportunity to learn and enhance their cooking skills. Will be making different side dishes using various methods. $10. Register to attend. tinyurl.com/ma9j3pka.
- Holiday Garden Crafts: noon-1:30 p.m. Nov. 26, Dec. 3, Dec. 7, Dec. 17, Caldcleugh Multicultural Center, 1700 Orchard St., Greensboro. Supplies and craft projects will be provided at each program. Open to all ages. Register to attend. tinyurl.com/48d8thuc.
- Gingerbread Wars: Compete for the title of Gingerbread Champion in the third annual Greensboro Gingerbread Wars. Send gingerbread designs to gsoparksandrec@greensboro-nc.gov by Dec. 12 to enter.
- Holiday Cookie Decorating: 6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 1, Dec. 9, Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road. Baked cookies available for parents and children to decorate.
- Holiday Bop ‘n Paint: 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, Lindley Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Drive. Guided paint class for ages 6-12. Paint, snack and listen to music. $8. Register. tinyurl.com/mufsy2j5.
- It’s Winter Y’all: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 3, Leonard Recreation Center. Seasonal crafts with new friends. Bring personal snacks. $5.
- Santa Mail: Through Nov. 30, drop off a letter to Santa at Greensboro Cultural Center and Brown, Glenwood and Griffin recreation centers. Santa will write back before Christmas Eve.
For more information, call 336-373-7786 or go to greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.