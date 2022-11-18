 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro Parks and Recreation

Greensboro Parks and Recreation hosts holiday events

  • 0

It’s time to get festive with these upcoming holiday events hosted by Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department.

All events and activities are free unless otherwise noted.

  • Fall Festival: 1-4 p.m. Nov. 19, Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Road. Free food, games and music. Raffle prizes, activities and more.
  • Harvest Meal: 12:30-4:30 p.m. Nov. 19, Warnersville Recreation Center, 601 Doak St. Warm meal and music.
  • Oh Gingerbread Holiday Party: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 20, Craft Recreation Center, 3911 Yanceyville St. For ages 50 and older. Arts and crafts, music, dancing, a gift exchange, food, holiday photos.
  • Santa’s Workshop Toy Drive: Through Dec. 9. Greensboro Youth Council annual drive collecting new and like new toys to provide to families for the holiday. Monetary donations will go toward the purchase of new toys. www.greensboro-nc.gov/SantasWorkshop.
  • Whisk it Wednesdays — Sideways Holidays: 5:15-6:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 7, Dec. 14. Zoom. Inclusive program gives young adults the opportunity to learn and enhance their cooking skills. Will be making different side dishes using various methods. $10. Register to attend. tinyurl.com/ma9j3pka.
  • Holiday Garden Crafts: noon-1:30 p.m. Nov. 26, Dec. 3, Dec. 7, Dec. 17, Caldcleugh Multicultural Center, 1700 Orchard St., Greensboro. Supplies and craft projects will be provided at each program. Open to all ages. Register to attend. tinyurl.com/48d8thuc.
  • Gingerbread Wars: Compete for the title of Gingerbread Champion in the third annual Greensboro Gingerbread Wars. Send gingerbread designs to gsoparksandrec@greensboro-nc.gov by Dec. 12 to enter.
  • Holiday Cookie Decorating: 6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 1, Dec. 9, Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road. Baked cookies available for parents and children to decorate.
  • Holiday Bop ‘n Paint: 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, Lindley Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Drive. Guided paint class for ages 6-12. Paint, snack and listen to music. $8. Register. tinyurl.com/mufsy2j5.
  • It’s Winter Y’all: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 3, Leonard Recreation Center. Seasonal crafts with new friends. Bring personal snacks. $5.
  • Santa Mail: Through Nov. 30, drop off a letter to Santa at Greensboro Cultural Center and Brown, Glenwood and Griffin recreation centers. Santa will write back before Christmas Eve.

People are also reading…

For more information, call 336-373-7786 or go to greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rare Pikachu, Kobe's sneakers — a hidden vault guards it all

Rare Pikachu, Kobe's sneakers — a hidden vault guards it all

The nondescript building in Delaware would probably not garner much attention if it weren't for the razor wire and armed guards outside that hint at something important inside, possibly even valuable. Fort Knox it is not — but the stash of collectibles the building holds is undoubtedly worthy of protection. There's a rare Pikachu card and a century-old one of baseball great Honus Wagner, which recently sold for $7.25 million in a private sale. In all, $200 million in collectibles are stored in two vaults inside the building, equipped with some of the latest technology to keep the valuable cache safe from harm or thieves.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

7 key car fluids to check before winter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert