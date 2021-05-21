Greensboro Parks and Recreation: Upcoming events

Tour new center
Residents are invited to celebrate the grand opening of Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s newest rental space, the Gateway Gardens Visitor Center at 2800 E. Gate City Blvd. The department will hold a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. today, May 21.
Visitors can tour the facility immediately following the ceremony.
“The department is excited to open the Gateway Gardens Visitor Center. This facility will help the city continue to meet the ever-growing need and demand for rental spaces in Greensboro,” said Parks and Recreation Director Nasha McCray. “The space allows for meetings, small weddings and parties, corporate retreats, and more.”
Learn more about the programs and services Parks and Recreation offers at www.gsoparksandrec.com.
For information, call 336-373-2964.
Books in the Garden
Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will offer Books in the Garden with Youth Programmer Shelli Scott from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays in June and July at Gateway Gardens, 2800 E. Gate City Blvd. Registration is required for these free events. Visit tinyurl.com/ap3tam8u to register.
Children and their caregivers can enjoy a story and craft time, and take home a free book at the end of each session. Participants are required to maintain social distance and children 6 and older must wear masks, when distancing is not achievable.
For information about this program or others for children 10 and younger, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/MsShelli or contact Scott at shelli.scott@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-7757. For more socially-distant, virtual and COVID-19 safe programs and activities, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/virtual.
Greensboro Online
Greensboro has launched Greensboro Online at gsosummeronline.com.
Greensboro Online is the go-to spot to find in-person, socially distant and virtual activities, programs and events sponsored by the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, Department of Libraries and Museums and Creative Greensboro.
Check out Greensboro Online to explore fun events all ages – from the History Museum’s “Pieces of Now” exhibit to sports programs for teens and adults to Creative Greensboro’s summer concert series, Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park.
Youth sports clinics
The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will offer a series of youth sports clinics this summer for footgolf, pickleball, disc golf and golf. All clinics are designed to provide skill and development for participants ages 10 to 18.
Footgolf: 9-11 a.m. June 14-16, Gillespie Golf Course, 306 E. Florida St. $25 registration fee covers all three days and a free soccer ball. Register at tinyurl.com/bex3jey2.
Pickleball: 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays in June, Smith Active Adult Center’s outdoor courts, 2401 Fairview St. $25 registration fee covers all dates in June and a free pickleball paddle. Register at tinyurl.com/6byrxsa6.
Disc Golf: 4-5:30 p.m. July 6, 13 and 20, Keeley Park, 4110 Keeley Road. $25 registration fee covers all three clinics and a free disc. Register at tinyurl.com/9wrcpjkj.
Golf: 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays in July, Gillespie Golf Course, 306 E. Florida St. $25 registration fee covers all four weeks and free essential golf accessories. Register at tinyurl.com/4vjzadea.
For information, call 336-373-7617.
