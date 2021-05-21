Greensboro Parks and Recreation: Upcoming events

Tour new center

Residents are invited to celebrate the grand opening of Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s newest rental space, the Gateway Gardens Visitor Center at 2800 E. Gate City Blvd. The department will hold a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. today, May 21.

Visitors can tour the facility immediately following the ceremony.

“The department is excited to open the Gateway Gardens Visitor Center. This facility will help the city continue to meet the ever-growing need and demand for rental spaces in Greensboro,” said Parks and Recreation Director Nasha McCray. “The space allows for meetings, small weddings and parties, corporate retreats, and more.”

Learn more about the programs and services Parks and Recreation offers at www.gsoparksandrec.com.

For information, call 336-373-2964.

Books in the Garden

Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will offer Books in the Garden with Youth Programmer Shelli Scott from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays in June and July at Gateway Gardens, 2800 E. Gate City Blvd. Registration is required for these free events. Visit tinyurl.com/ap3tam8u to register.