Greensboro residents can vote online to choose park projects and amenities

Greensboro residents love their parks. So when residents got the chance to decide for themselves how to spend city funds — more often than not, they decided to spend money on parks.

Participatory Budgeting (PB) Greensboro lets residents 14 and older vote how to spend $500,000 in public funds on city projects or programs. From benches at scenic outlooks to new fitness equipment to motion-sensor water bottle filling stations, this year’s PB ballots have 25 park projects voters can choose whether or not to fund.

About 1,700 people have voted so far. The deadline to vote is Oct. 15. View all the projects that are on the ballot for your City Council district and vote at www.pbgreensboro.com.

Focus on parks and rec

Since PB’s inception, more than half of the projects residents have chosen to fund have been at Greensboro Parks and Recreation facilities.

The solar-charging picnic tables at County Park, which Park Manager Sue Congelosi says are nearly always in use? PB funded those.

The obstacle course-style fitness equipment at Hester Park? PB funded it.

The $30,000 highway retaining wall mural local artist, arts educator and entrepreneur Darlene McClinton is developing? PB funded that, too.

Playgrounds, walking paths, shade structures and more — PB funded 40 parks projects since 2015, courtesy of PB voters.

“When we ask people how they would spend city funds, they think of improving places they love. And more often than not, those places are parks,” said Karen Kixmiller, who manages the PB project.

Park amenities also fall nicely into the program’s budget restraints, which limit any single project to $100,000, she said.

2022 proposed projects

This year’s PB cycle may be similar. In addition to proposals such as bus shelters and historic neighborhood sign toppers, many park projects are up for consideration.

For those new to the program, PB is a community-driven, democratic process. Earlier this year, residents submitted more than 200 ideas for things they wanted to see on the ballot. Community volunteers helped turn those ideas into 32 ballot items — a set for each of the five City Council districts.

Seventy-eight percent of the projects on this year’s ballots are at park facilitates — including recreation centers, neighborhood parks, a botanical garden and lakes.

Across the city, residents asked for improvements to neighborhood parks — smaller facilities that are embedded in residential neighborhoods. The projects call for new amenities, such as water foundations, benches, play equipment or solar-powered device charging stations, and repair work, such as new paint.

The ballot items range from low-cost options — such as $7,000 for benches at Glenwood Community Park — to larger scale initiatives — such as a $55,000 improvement plan for Heath Park or $66,000 for architectural plans for a stone amphitheater at Sunset Hills Park.

Outdoor fitness options are another thing residents asked for this year.

Building on the popularity of the previous PB fitness equipment projects, one District 2 ballot item would add fitness stations outside at Smith Active Adult Center, and at District 1 would add $65,000 in outdoor fitness equipment at Greenhaven Park. The equipment allows residents to get a workout without the need to buy a gym membership.

District 2 residents can decide whether to roll out $50,000 in adaptive bicycles to be used by individuals with disabilities. They would be used at Parks and Recreation’s planned adaptive mountain biking trail to be built at Keeley Park.

Ballot items in District 2 and District 3 could make an impact at city lakes. District 2 voters will get to decide whether to spend $50,000 replacing a sailboat dock at Lake Townsend. District 3 residents will decide whether to spend $25,000 buying kayaks and storage for kayaks at Lake Brandt.

This year’s ballots also ask voters to consider funding the development of park plans to make facilities more accessible to those with disabilities. Voters could consider funding feasibility studies, plans or designs for Woodlea, Lake Daniel, British Woods and Sunset Hills parks.

If approved, Kixmiller said future PB cycles could be used to complete the work.

Two recreation centers could get interior updates, if voters choose. Voters in District 2 will get to consider a $60,000 kitchen refurbishing project and interior paint job for Craft Recreation Center. Voters in District 5 will get to consider a $60,000 kitchen renovation for Leonard Recreation Center.

This is not an exhaustive list. Residents should visit www.pbgreensboro.com to review the full ballot offerings for park projects and others.

If approved by voters, the projects would be funded as part of the fiscal year 2023-2024 budget, which will be adopted in June 2023.

Project now underway

You don’t have to wait until 2023 to see PB projects come to life. Among the more visible Parks Participatory Budgeting projects coming online in the next year: a $30,000 mural installed on the highway retaining wall at Hester Park.

Like PB itself, the mural will be community-driven. A group of community stakeholders and members of the city’s Cultural Affairs Commission chose local artist, arts educator and entrepreneur McClinton to create the piece.

“From the start, we have gotten together stakeholders, and we are centering community engagement and community-based leadership,” said Karen Archia, of Creative Greensboro, the city’s office for arts and culture, which is overseeing this project.

McClinton has spent the past few weeks visiting Hester Park, connecting with visitors and observing how people use and enjoy it to help decide what art will work well in this space, Archia said. McClinton will be at the park again from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 15.

The 2,000-square-foot mural is expected to be completed in spring 2023.