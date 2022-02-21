 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greensboro’s Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity holds virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24
Greensboro’s Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity will hold a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/mrxzwrn8 using meeting ID 915 1305 6243. To join the meeting by phone, call 301-715-8592.

Greensboro’s City Council approved ACAAD’s establishment on Oct. 6, 2020, with the goal to address barriers that prevent success for African American residents in Greensboro by way of policies, procedures and regulations. ACAAD members research policy and procedures, obtain community feedback and make recommendations to City Council regarding ways to improve resource access for African American populations in the city.

