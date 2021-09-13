Greensboro’s redistricting committee holds virtual meeting Sept. 15

Greensboro’s newly formed redistricting committee holds its first meeting online from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15. The meeting will cover what redistricting City Council districts involves, the timeframe for the process, and what opportunities will exist for the public to participate.

At its Aug. 31 meeting, City Council approved hiring a consultant to expedite the process and tapping seven local non-partisan groups to each appoint a member to the committee. Its task is to advise City Council about which, if any, district lines need redrawing based on 2020 Census data to reduce disparity among the five districts.