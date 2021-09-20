Greensboro Science Center to open fall class registration

The Greensboro Science Center has announced registration dates for its popular fall class series.
GSC members were eligible for enrollment beginning Sept. 17. The general public will have access beginning Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 9 a.m.
The GSC's fall classes are available in several formats - after-school, homeschool and pre-K - and are designed for ages 3 to 15. Class topics range from up-close animal encounters and the study of sound waves to the science of art and the creation of robotic animals.
For information, visit www.greensboroscience.org/learn/fall-classes/index.html.
