Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Greensboro Symphony Guild has announced the names of 10 young women who will make their debuts at the 46th annual Symphony Presentation Ball to be held Dec. 28 at the Sheraton Greensboro Hotel at Four Seasons.

The ball honors outstanding young women with connections to the Greensboro area, who have made significant contributions in their communities. Vanessa Morgan Skenes will serve as chairwoman, Beverly Brown Wright will serve an honorary chairwoman and Lisa Pickett Crawford will serve as mistress of ceremonies.

The guild sponsors many activities for the debutantes throughout the year which include social and philanthropic events. The debutantes and their families will enjoy “A Night at the Symphony” at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in June. In addition, the parents of the debutantes will host several parties during the year to honor their daughters.

The debutantes are:

Spencer Dean Barnwell, University of South Carolina, daughter of Marla and Christopher Barnwell of Greensboro.

Jane Martin Carpenter, UNC-Chapel Hill, daughter of Dawn and Alexander Carpenter IV of Greensboro.

Selby Isabella Chipman, University of Missouri Columbia, daughter of Holly Dawn Stewart and Christopher Chipman of Oak Ridge.

Erin Mackenzie Cooper, UNCG, daughter of Dawn and Kevin Cooper of Browns Summit.

Katherine Virginia Jones, N.C. State, daughter of Wendy and Ralph Jones III of Greensboro.

Indyah Robinson Murray, N.C. A&T, daughter of Enjoly Chantal Murray of Greensboro and Ronnell DeQuin Robinson of Oakland, Calif.

Danika Ryan Nelson, University of Georgia, daughter of Megan and Burke Nelson of Oak Ridge.

Anabelle Grace Short, N.C. State, daughter of Melissa and Jeffrey Short of Greensboro.

Elizabeth Mims Stallings, UNC-Charlotte, daughter of Melissa and Wesley Stallings of Summerfield.

Catharine Sisk Yoder, UNC-Chapel Hill, daughter of Margaret and Colin Yoder of Greensboro.