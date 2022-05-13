Greensboro Symphony Guild to hold 45th annual Symphony Presentation Ball on Dec. 28

The Greensboro Symphony Guild has announced the names of 14 young women who will make their debut at the 45th annual Symphony Presentation Ball to be held Dec. 28.

The ball honors outstanding young women with connections in the Greensboro area who have made significant contributions within their communities. Teresa Dunaway Beaupre will serve as chairwoman, Kristie Van Asten Smith will serve as honorary chairwoman and Robert Boyette Skenes Jr. will serve as master of ceremonies.

The guild sponsors activities throughout the year which include social and philanthropic events. The debutantes and their families will attend “A Night at the Symphony” at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in the fall. In addition, the families of the debutantes will host several parties to honor their daughters.

The debutantes are:

Danielle Renee Angiulli, daughter of Renee and Dan Angiulli of Summerfield, a student at Appalachian State University.

Jordan Marion Barakat, daughter of Alison and Rick Barakat of Greensboro, a student at Virginia Tech.

Kyndall Morgan Beane, daughter of Jen and Phil Beane of Greensboro, a student at N.C. State.

Emily Taylor Beaupre, daughter of Teresa and Brian Beaupre of Greensboro, a student at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Megan Elizabeth Bourgeois, daughter of Robin and Kirk Bourgeois of Greensboro, a student at Virginia Tech.

Kieryn Peapod Caviness, daughter of Kathy and Sean Caviness of Greensboro, a student at University of Tennessee.

Addison Elizabeth Coughlin, daughter of Chris and Rick Coughlin of Greensboro, a student at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Livia Ellis Donato, daughter of Lisa and Anthony Donato of Summerfield, a student at Pace University in New York City.

Paige Grace Evans, daughter of Amy and Mark Evans of Greensboro, a student at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Olivia Jordan Fitzsimons, daughter of Carol Jordan and Bobby Fitzsimons, both of Greensboro, a student at Appalachian State University.

Lillah Elizabeth Hayes, daughter of Robyn and Chris Hayes of Greensboro, a student at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Eva Grace Hecht, daughter of Leslie and Eric Hecht of Greensboro, a student at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Mary Mackenzie Marriott, daughter of Kimberly Marriott and Scott Halsey of Greensboro, a student at N.C. State.

Courtney Virginia Sutton, daughter of Erin Sutton and Ty Sutton, both of Greensboro, a student at University of Tennessee.