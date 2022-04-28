 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greensboro Walk for Life is Saturday, April 30

Greensboro Walk for Life
THE PREGNANCY NETWORK, PROVIDED

The Greensboro Walk for Life is this Saturday, April 30, with the goal of raising $300,000 - the funds needed to provide free medical services for 250 women through The Pregnancy Network.

About 500 Greensboro residents, including 15 local business and church sponsors, are expected to participate.

The walk starts at 10 a.m. April 30 at Lawndale Baptist Church, 3505 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro.

For more than 35 years, The Pregnancy Network has provided support to women in the community. The nonprofit provides free medical services to women, including STD testing and treatment, pregnancy tests and limited ultrasounds. In 2021 the organization’s registered nurses provided services to 1,107 women. 

For information, call 336-274-4881 or visit https://thepregnancynetwork.org/partner/gsowalk/.

