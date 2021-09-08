Greensboro Youth Council holds open house Sept. 9

The Greensboro Youth Council will hold an open house and interest meeting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at Gateway Gardens, 2800 E. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. An information session on the GYC programs, membership and trainings begins at 6 p.m. Afterward, there will be food, games, a chance to win prizes and time for networking and socializing. RSVP at tinyurl.com/jfrde5m2.