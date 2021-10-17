Group wants to save a Florida Keys lighthouse; the feds gave them the job

MIAMI — Fittingly, Rob Dixon was dockside on the waters of the Florida Keys when he learned that he and others had a shot at restoring a piece of maritime history.

That’s the Alligator Reef Lighthouse, which was first lit in 1873 and sits 4 miles off Islamorada in the Upper Keys.

Dixon, a longtime charter boat captain in Islamorada who still runs boats, checked his email to find a message from the U.S. Department of the Interior. It said the federal government was handing over ownership of the lighthouse to the nonprofit he helps run.

“Goosebumps, just goosebumps,” said Dixon, 60, president of the Friends of the Pool, Inc., which announced the acquisition. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Alligator Reef Lighthouse is an honored symbol for the Village of Islamorada, appearing in the center of its official seal.

“This is Islamorada’s Statue of Liberty,” said Dixon.

In 2018, the U.S. Coast Guard, which oversees the lighthouses, declared five of the six lighthouses in the Keys as “excess,” meaning they were no longer needed.

One of them was the weather-battered Alligator Reef, named for the USS Alligator, a U.S. Navy schooner that ran aground on the reef in 1822 and sank.