UNCG’s Gerontology, Research, Outreach, Workforce development and Teaching Hub (GROWTH) and the Office of Research and Engagement have announced a Lunch and Learn event set from noon to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 21 via Zoom at tinyurl.com/ystx4t5k.

Participants may also attend in person at UNCG's Stone Building in the Edwards Lounge.

Registration is required for either in-person or Zoom. The registration deadline is Feb. 15. Visit tinyurl.com/yc5aff2u.

Dr. Laurie Kennedy-Malone of UNCG's School of Nursing will discuss the creation of interprofessional clinical video simulations and how they can be incorporated in education and training of health professionals.

Future lunch events are planned for 12:30 to 2 p.m. March 16. A networking reception is planned for 5 to 7 p.m. April 5.

For information, email GROWTH@uncg.edu.