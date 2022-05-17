Each semester GTCC recognizes students for outstanding academic achievements.

The president’s list includes all program students who complete at least 12 credit hours in the fall semester and earned a 4.0 grade point average.

The dean’s list includes all program students who complete at least 12 credit hours in the fall semester and earn a grade point average of less than 4.0 but no lower than 3.5 with no grade below a C.

The honors list includes all program students who complete at least two courses in the fall semester for a minimum of six credit hours, but no more than 11 credit hours and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average with no grade lower than a B.

To see the lists, visit https://www.gtcc.edu/about/news-and-events/2022/05/gtcc-releases-spring-2022-honor-roll.php.