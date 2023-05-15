GTCC recently honored more than 35 students at its annual Student Excellence Awards Ceremony, which recognizes outstanding academic achievement, co-curricular involvement and contributions to GTCC and the surrounding community.

“This is always one of my favorite days of the year, when we have the opportunity to honor and recognize GTCC students for their hard work toward achieving excellence,” said Anthony Clarke, Ph.D, president of GTCC. “It always gives me pause to realize how many of our students work so hard and overcome so much to become such high achievers.”

The following is a breakdown of those awards.

North Carolina Community College System Academic Excellence Award is given to one student in each of the 58 North Carolina community colleges. Recipients have completed at least 12 semester credit hours in an associate degree program, maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher, participated in GTCC activities outside the classroom, and are progressing toward educational goals. This year’s winner from GTCC was:

• Nicholas Stewart – Business Administration

The Global Scholars of Distinction is a global honors program created in conjunction with UNC Chapel Hill’s World View program. To receive this distinction on their transcripts and diplomas, students must earn at least a 3.0 GPA in five globally focused courses, attend eight hours of international campus events, complete a 30-hour study abroad or global-focused service-learning project, and give a capstone presentation.

Winners of the Global Scholars of Distinction were:

• Zeinab Harouna Amadou

• Jochebed Ashie

• Joshua Brown

• Daniela Campbell

• Mary Dutilly

• Madison Gore

• Sarah Hassan

• Kal Burgess Hicks

• Leila Lovell

• Mohamed Teia

• Clara Wilson

Model U.N. Outstanding Service Awards go to delegates who demonstrate effective caucusing strategies, public speaking, and resolution writing in simulation of United Nations procedures.

• Zeinab Harouna Amadou

• Jochebed Ashie

• Mary Dutilly

• Sarah Hassan

SkillsUSA National Awards recognize those that excelled in the SkillsUSA championship competitions which identify the best career and technical education students in the nation.

• Kara Camp – Dental Assisting, third place

• Darla Smith – EMT, first place

• Jennifer Montalvo – EMT, first place

• Rose Chafee – First Aid/CPR, second place

• Jesus Gonzalez Pineda – Major Appliance Repair, second place

The Community Service Award is granted to students who are nominated by faculty or staff, maintain a program GPA of 3.0 or higher, are currently taking curriculum classes within a program of study and regularly participate in community activities. This year’s award winners were:

• Madison Gore

• Fia Goudes

• Jeshika Lamsal

• Mallia Nichols

The Perseverance Award is presented to students who are nominated by faculty or staff, maintain a program GPA of 3.0 or higher, are currently taking curriculum classes within a program of study, and have overcome a significant challenge while enrolled at GTCC. This year’s award winners were:

• Chance Ishibolecho (Dallas Herring Award nominee)

• Timothy Clarke

• Barney Dos Santos

• Tonieka Lassiter

• Jernel Taylor

• Matthew Tucker

The Student Excellence Award is granted to students who have received a faculty or staff nomination, earned a program GPA of 3.0 or higher, are currently taking curriculum classes within an associate degree program, participates in GTCC activities outside the classroom, and are progressing toward educational and/or career goals. This year’s winners were:

• Brenden Dick – Business, Creative & Performing Arts

• Nathan Folsom – Business, Creative & Performing Arts

• Elizabeth Beltran – Health Sciences

• Joanna Hanson – Health Sciences

• Lucas Curtis – Human Services & Public Safety

• Jeremiah Harris – Human Services & Public Safety

• Kaylee Glidewell – Humanities & Social Sciences

• Victor Kempton – Humanities & Social Sciences

• Zachary Corradini – Industrial Construction Engineering Technology

• Antonio Tamayo-Fryar – Industrial Construction Engineering Technology

• Annabel Dierking – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics

• Kal Burgess-Hicks – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics