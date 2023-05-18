GTCC student athletes were recently honored for their athletic and academic performances during the fall, winter and spring seasons.
Seventeen GTCC student athletes were honored for their academic and athletic achievements in an awards ceremony held May 1.
“Our 2023 Athletics Reception was an excellent event that allowed us to celebrate all of our student-athletes,” shared Kirk Chandler GTCC athletic director. “Their athletic and academic accomplishments continue to shine for the college, and their futures remain bright.”
Athletes recognized at the GTCC awards ceremony included:
Volleyball:
Academic Award, Farrah Wilde
Defensive Award, Seja Cook
Most Valuable Player, Riley Blake
Baseball
Academic Award, Sammy Edwards
Academic Award, Isaiah Morris
Academic Award, Joe Swanekamp
Coach’s Award, Anthony Hausner
Most Valuable Player, Sean Sullivan
Women’s basketball
Most Valuable Player, Bentlee Chockley
Academic Award, Bentlee Chockley
Academic Award, Ariel Williams
Coaches Award, Summer Thomas
Men’s basketball
Academic Award, Josiah Jenkins
Defensive Award, Bryant Wall
Most Valuable Player, Raequane Key
Esports
Academic Award, Diego Zeballos
Most Valuable Player, Garrett Palmer
Leadership Award, Khoa Nguyen