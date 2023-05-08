GTCC students captured 20 first-place awards and eight second-place awards in the SkillsUSA North Carolina state competition held at GTCC, the Greensboro Coliseum and Koury Convention Center April 18-20.
In total, GTCC had 39 top-five finishers across 22 areas of competition.
SkillsUSA is a national nonprofit organization serving teachers, middle school, high school and college students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations. Through its local, state, and national competitions, students demonstrate occupational and leadership skills.
The state competition was the largest showcase of career and technical education in North Carolina with more than 2,100 students competing in over 120 hands-on trade, technical and leadership contests spanning more than 95 trade areas.
All first-place winners move on to the SkillsUSA national conference in Atlanta, June 19-23.
People are also reading…
Following is a list of GTCC’s top finishers in the SkillsUSA North Carolina state competition:
First-place finishers
Dustin Aldridge, aviation
Lauren Lewis, collision repair estimating
Callie Mathis, computer programming
Lucas Curtis, cyber security, team
Desmond Brady, cyber security, team
Xavier Hill, criminal justice
Madison Gore, restaurant service
Fatima Khan, commercial baking
Madison Luck, health occupational professional portfolio
Daisee Ayscue, dental assisting
Makayla Petroff, health knowledge bowl, team
Natalie Jennings, health knowledge bowl, team
Nayeli Bustos-Martinez, health knowledge bowl, team
Maitlynn Scarlette, health knowledge bowl, team
Abigail Davis, EMT, team
Ana Dominquez-Arias, EMT, team
Keymian Crisp, first aid/CPR
Mary Medlin, HVACR
Garrett Stefanick, HVACR
Jesus Gonzalez-Pineda, major appliance service and repair
Second-place finishers
Matthew Baloga, automotive post-secondary
Zachary Ross, carpentry
Jonathan Bennett, CNC technician
Diana Arreguin, criminal justice
Juan Montiel, restaurant service
Olivia Woodard, dental assisting
Brenna Steger, first aid/CPR
Jayden Arreola, HVACR
Third-place finishers
Joseph Glavey, carpentry
Dewey Johnson, automotive refinishing technology
Timothy Newton, computer programming
Chunlee Tith, culinary arts
Claudio Pandolfi, commercial baking
Raven Taylor, first aid/CPR
Matthew Hinterberger, HVACR
Juan Garacia-Cruz, plumbing
Fourth-place finishers
Aaron Lewis, collision repair estimating
Antonio Crosby, collision repair technology
Wyatt Roberson, criminal justice
Stephanie Strucinski, culinary arts
Tucker Messinger, diesel technology
Mohammad Sardarzada, plumbing
Fifth-place finisher
Jordan Flinchum, diesel technology