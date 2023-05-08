GTCC students captured 20 first-place awards and eight second-place awards in the SkillsUSA North Carolina state competition held at GTCC, the Greensboro Coliseum and Koury Convention Center April 18-20.

In total, GTCC had 39 top-five finishers across 22 areas of competition.

SkillsUSA is a national nonprofit organization serving teachers, middle school, high school and college students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations. Through its local, state, and national competitions, students demonstrate occupational and leadership skills.

The state competition was the largest showcase of career and technical education in North Carolina with more than 2,100 students competing in over 120 hands-on trade, technical and leadership contests spanning more than 95 trade areas.

All first-place winners move on to the SkillsUSA national conference in Atlanta, June 19-23.

Following is a list of GTCC’s top finishers in the SkillsUSA North Carolina state competition:

First-place finishers

Dustin Aldridge, aviation

Lauren Lewis, collision repair estimating

Callie Mathis, computer programming

Lucas Curtis, cyber security, team

Desmond Brady, cyber security, team

Xavier Hill, criminal justice

Madison Gore, restaurant service

Fatima Khan, commercial baking

Madison Luck, health occupational professional portfolio

Daisee Ayscue, dental assisting

Makayla Petroff, health knowledge bowl, team

Natalie Jennings, health knowledge bowl, team

Nayeli Bustos-Martinez, health knowledge bowl, team

Maitlynn Scarlette, health knowledge bowl, team

Abigail Davis, EMT, team

Ana Dominquez-Arias, EMT, team

Keymian Crisp, first aid/CPR

Mary Medlin, HVACR

Garrett Stefanick, HVACR

Jesus Gonzalez-Pineda, major appliance service and repair

Second-place finishers

Matthew Baloga, automotive post-secondary

Zachary Ross, carpentry

Jonathan Bennett, CNC technician

Diana Arreguin, criminal justice

Juan Montiel, restaurant service

Olivia Woodard, dental assisting

Brenna Steger, first aid/CPR

Jayden Arreola, HVACR

Third-place finishers

Joseph Glavey, carpentry

Dewey Johnson, automotive refinishing technology

Timothy Newton, computer programming

Chunlee Tith, culinary arts

Claudio Pandolfi, commercial baking

Raven Taylor, first aid/CPR

Matthew Hinterberger, HVACR

Juan Garacia-Cruz, plumbing

Fourth-place finishers

Aaron Lewis, collision repair estimating

Antonio Crosby, collision repair technology

Wyatt Roberson, criminal justice

Stephanie Strucinski, culinary arts

Tucker Messinger, diesel technology

Mohammad Sardarzada, plumbing

Fifth-place finisher

Jordan Flinchum, diesel technology