Guilford Child Development honored 14 recently graduated early childhood teachers
Guilford Child Development honored 14 recently graduated early childhood teachers

It's graduation time!

Front row: Martha Durhal, Head Start director, Jocelyn Burch, Alyse Stehly, Eionshafae Pope, Patricia Wilson, Bria VanBuren, Shamekqua Ellison, Angelia Lester, public school liaison. Back row: Melissa Tearry (center in red), Portia Barrett (yellow) and Maria Layne-Stevens, chief executive officer, GCD.

 IVAN SAUL CUTLER/GUILFORD CHILD DEVELOPMENT, PROVIDED

In the midst of a teacher shortage, Guilford Child Development honored last month 14 Early Head Start “home grown” teachers who recently graduated with degrees ranging from associates to master’s degrees.

More than half of the teachers received scholarships from the T.E.A.C.H. (Teacher Education Assistance for College and Higher Education) North Carolina program. This program offers scholarships to childcare workers to complete course work in early childhood education and to increase their compensation.

Guilford Child Development operates the largest Head Start program in North Carolina.

GCD’s six programs strive to provide family centered services that promote educational excellence, health and well-being, community engagement, job readiness and life-skills training. In addition to Head Start/Early Head Start, GCD offers Family Success Center, High Point Opportunity Center, Learning Together Family Literacy, Nurse-Family Partnership and Regional Child Care Resource and Referral.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

