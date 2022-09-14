Guilford County Commissioner Kay Cashion signs Book of Condolences for Queen Elizabeth II

In the rotunda of Capitol building in Raleigh, Guilford County Commissioner at-large Kay Cashion recorded a private message of remembrance in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, in a public book of condolences.

On Sept. 12, from a meeting of N.C. State Capitol Foundation, Cashion joined other citizens expressing thoughts about the late British monarch, saying, "I am honored to sign the book on behalf of the citizens of Guilford County."

Gov. Roy Cooper ordered the placement of the leather bound book on a small table at the foot of the George Washington statue in the rotunda, along with a memorial wreath donated by the Daughters of the British Empire in North Carolina.

Cooper invited the public to sign the book and add brief written condolences from Sept. 12-17. He will send the book to the British royal family on behalf of the people of North Carolina.

He also ordered U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff in honor and remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II through sunset on the day of her interment.

Books of condolences have previously been placed at the Capitol for President George H.W. Bush and the Rev. Billy Graham.

Cashion is a past president of the N.C. State Capitol Foundation, a nonprofit that raises funds and public awareness to support educational opportunities for citizens and encourages continued restoration and interpretation of the historic civic building.