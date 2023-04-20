GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Partnership for Children recently recognized Ashley Bilello as the 2022–23 Anne Kirby Teacher of the Year as a part of the 2023 Week of the Young Child.

The Anne Kirby Teacher of the Year Award is given in memory of North Carolina pre-K teacher, Anne Kirby, who died suddenly in 2019. Kirby served as a pre-K teacher for many years in Guilford County and was recognized as providing high quality early childhood education to children.

This marks the third year of recognizing Guilford County pre-K teachers for their commitment and excellence in the classroom and to their students.

A total of eight early childhood teachers from Guilford County were nominated for this year’s award including:

Nicole Barnett, Childcare Network No. 253

Ashley Bilello, Kindernoggin

Tyesha Boggs, Poplar Grove Child Development Center

Chardena Glass, Childcare Network No. 162

Alicia Lindsey, Childcare Network No. 56

Maria Lugo, Childcare Network No. 237

Anjenette Miles, Guilford Elementary

Bre’anna Smith, KinderCare New Irving Park

“Ashley’s nominator pointed to her innate ability to be a leader and a visionary in her work with children and their families as the biggest asset to her success as an early childhood educator,” Kristie Coffer, director of North Carolina pre-K at GCPC, said in a news release.

With more than 90% of brain development occurring by age 5, creating access to high quality early childhood education is essential for children. GCPC administers one of the largest pre-K programs in North Carolina, according to the release. The nonprofit works to ensure every child in Guilford County enters school safe, healthy and ready to succeed, serving more than 2,000 students each year.

“We are so fortunate to have amazing educators working with our birth to five and specifically Pre-K population in Guilford County," Ann Vandervliet Stratton, executive director of GCPC, said in the release. "It is because of those teachers like Anne Kirby, Ashley Bilello, and all our deserving nominees that we are setting children up for success in school and later in life.”

GCPC is currently accepting pre-K applications for 2023–24. Information is available at www.GuilfordChildren.org or by calling 336-274-5437.