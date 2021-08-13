Guilford Medical and Dental Managers announces officers and committee chairpersons

Guilford Medical and Dental Managers has announced the following officers and committee chairpersons for 2021. They are:
Officers — Executive Board: President, Chanel McKethan, director, Cone Health Community Care Clinics; president-elect, Djuana Reynolds, assistant director, Cone Health Community Care Clinics; past president, Pamela Olson, Pennbyrn; treasurer, Misti Sellars, Triad Internal Medicine; secretary, Kristin Gilbert, Guilford Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Center; and associate representative, Deanna Thompson, Thompson Communications.
Committee chairpersons: Education programs, Wayne Ford, Innovation Financial Solutions; collaborative events, Lisa Hmiel, Home Helpers Home Care; community service, Tyler Hmiel, Home Helpers Home Care; communications, Shay Rumsey, Medical/Dental Communications; golf tournament, Bruce Barton, Cone Health Medical Group; membership/hospitality, Kevin Pearce, AuthoraCare Collective; bosses night, Nedra Baldwin, PACE of the Triad; scholarship, Jennifer Arrington, Vascular and Vein Specialists; social media, Bob Ring, MICA Information Systems; and resume resources, Teresa Rakestraw, Wendover OB/GYN & Hospitality.
GMDM, founded in 1980, provides an educational, networking and supportive forum for practice administrators, office managers and health care professionals. The monthly luncheon meetings provide speakers with expertise in current health care issues and concerns. Workshops are scheduled throughout the year to keep members apprised of new coding and legislative requirements.
This year, with the challenge of completing its charitable projects during COVID-19, GMDM provided:
An annual food drive which donated 220 pounds of food to Urban Ministry.
A clothing drive of women’s and men’s clothing to the Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro and Bargain Box.
Funds from the ninth annual Charity Classic Golf Tournament to benefit Camp Carefree, a summer camp for children with chronic illnesses
GMDM’s Scholarship fund for area medical and dental students. Each charity received $3,000.
The organization also has planned the annual Christmas Toy Drive to benefit the Salvation Army scheduled for November.
Any office manager/practice administrator in a medical or dental office with one or more physicians, may apply for membership in GMDM. Visit www.gmdm.org to learn more.
