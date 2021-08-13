Guilford Medical and Dental Managers announces officers and committee chairpersons

This year, with the challenge of completing its charitable projects during COVID-19, GMDM provided:

An annual food drive which donated 220 pounds of food to Urban Ministry.

A clothing drive of women’s and men’s clothing to the Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro and Bargain Box.

Funds from the ninth annual Charity Classic Golf Tournament to benefit Camp Carefree, a summer camp for children with chronic illnesses

GMDM’s Scholarship fund for area medical and dental students. Each charity received $3,000.

The organization also has planned the annual Christmas Toy Drive to benefit the Salvation Army scheduled for November.

Any office manager/practice administrator in a medical or dental office with one or more physicians, may apply for membership in GMDM. Visit www.gmdm.org to learn more.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.