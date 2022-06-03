 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Guilford Medical and Dental Managers hold food drive for Greensboro Urban Ministry

  • 0
Guilford Medical and Dental Managers

Members of Guilford Medical and Dental Managers, pictured (from left): Tyler Hmiel, chairman of the community service committee, Home Helpers Home Care; Teresa Rakestraw, chairwoman of the resume resource committee, Wendover OB/GYN and Infertility; Deanna Thompson, associate member representative, Thompson Communications; and Kevin Pearce, president-elect of GMDM, AuthorCare collective.

 TERESA RAKESTRAW, ADMINISTRATOR, WENDOVER GYN & INFERTILITY, PROVIDED

Members of Guilford Medical and Dental Managers held their annual food drive to fight hunger, collecting donations for the Greensboro Urban Ministry food bank.

A total of 387 pounds of food and products and $105 was donated to the food drive, which is 140 pounds more than what was donated in past drives.

This year, facing the challenges of completing future charitable projects during the pandemic, the following drives are scheduled:

A June clothing drive of women’s and men’s clothing will be donated to the Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro and Bargain Box.

Funds from the 10th annual Charity Classic Golf Tournament to be held on June 21 will be donated to the Rady Lady Foundation and the GMDM Scholarship Fund for area medical and dental students.

The annual Christmas Drive to benefit the Salvation Army is scheduled for November.

GMDM, founded in 1980, provides an educational, networking and supportive forum for practice administrators, office managers and health care professionals.

People are also reading…

The monthly luncheon meetings feature speakers with expertise in health care issues and concerns. Workshops are scheduled throughout the year to keep members apprised of new legislative requirements and future health care concerns.

Any office manager/practice administrator in a medical or dental office with one or more physicians, may apply for membership in GMDM at www.gmdm.org.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A tomato lover's 7 tips for growing them big

A tomato lover's 7 tips for growing them big

A 5-pound tomato? Maybe most gardeners can't grow one that large, but AP gardening columnist Jessica Damiano has tips on how to grow a really big tomato. Start by selecting varieties that are genetically programmed to produce large fruit. Start seedlings early indoors. And when you move them outdoors, plant them deeply. Remove new flowers that develop at the top of the plant when older fruits near the bottom grow. That forces the plant's energy into producing fewer but larger tomatoes. Monitor plants daily for pests and diseases. Remove suckers — the small shoots that grow at the junction of the plant's stems and branches. Prune plants to retain only one main branch. And water, fertilize and weed regularly.

NAACP WIN Sheroes 2022

NAACP WIN Sheroes 2022

The Greensboro Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People honored 12 women for their contributions to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Three morning habits that are ruining your sleep

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert