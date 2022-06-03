Guilford Medical and Dental Managers hold food drive for Greensboro Urban Ministry

Members of Guilford Medical and Dental Managers held their annual food drive to fight hunger, collecting donations for the Greensboro Urban Ministry food bank.
A total of 387 pounds of food and products and $105 was donated to the food drive, which is 140 pounds more than what was donated in past drives.
This year, facing the challenges of completing future charitable projects during the pandemic, the following drives are scheduled:
A June clothing drive of women’s and men’s clothing will be donated to the Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro and Bargain Box.
Funds from the 10th annual Charity Classic Golf Tournament to be held on June 21 will be donated to the Rady Lady Foundation and the GMDM Scholarship Fund for area medical and dental students.
The annual Christmas Drive to benefit the Salvation Army is scheduled for November.
GMDM, founded in 1980, provides an educational, networking and supportive forum for practice administrators, office managers and health care professionals.
The monthly luncheon meetings feature speakers with expertise in health care issues and concerns. Workshops are scheduled throughout the year to keep members apprised of new legislative requirements and future health care concerns.
Any office manager/practice administrator in a medical or dental office with one or more physicians, may apply for membership in GMDM at www.gmdm.org.
