Guilford Medical and Dental Managers hold food drive for Greensboro Urban Ministry

A 5-pound tomato? Maybe most gardeners can't grow one that large, but AP gardening columnist Jessica Damiano has tips on how to grow a really big tomato. Start by selecting varieties that are genetically programmed to produce large fruit. Start seedlings early indoors. And when you move them outdoors, plant them deeply. Remove new flowers that develop at the top of the plant when older fruits near the bottom grow. That forces the plant's energy into producing fewer but larger tomatoes. Monitor plants daily for pests and diseases. Remove suckers — the small shoots that grow at the junction of the plant's stems and branches. Prune plants to retain only one main branch. And water, fertilize and weed regularly.