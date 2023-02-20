GuilfordWorks and NCWorks will host a Spring Talent Search and Career Expo for anyone interested in employment at WhiteStone, a senior living community in Greensboro, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23 at the NCWorks Career Center, 2301 W. Meadowview Road in Greensboro. For event information, visit GuilfordWorks.org.

WhiteStone will be hiring for the following career paths: Nursing, culinary, maintenance, environmental activities.

With more than 50 positions to fill, WhiteStone will conduct interviews onsite. NCWorks staff will also be on hand to assist participants in registering for services through NCWorks.gov. Interested participants are encouraged to bring their resumes and dress to impress.