Habitat Greensboro and the Greensboro Bar Association kick off new home in White Oak Heights

Habitat Greensboro recently partnered with the Greensboro Bar Association to start building a new home in the White Oak Heights community for future homeowners Martha and David.

This is the ninth home sponsored by the GBA.

In honor of the future homeowners, Habitat Greensboro President and CEO David Kolosieke opened the ceremony in Spanish, offering greetings and celebrating the day’s excitement.

Wayne Young, chairman of Habitat Greensboro’s board of directors, offered thanks, referencing the partnership and work of God evident in each Habitat Greensboro build.

He shared, “When the Israelites left their homes and went on a wandering journey through the wilderness, God gives them a project to do — to build a tent of meeting or a tabernacle. A place where God’s presence could dwell in the midst. In writing about that passage in Exodus, a rabbi said, ‘If you want to create a group with a sense of collective identity, get them to build something, something together.’”

The theme of building together continued with comments from the GBA president, the honorable Marcus Shields, who shared, “the number nine means purpose, selflessness, and assisting humanity. And I think it’s perfect that this is the ninth house that the Greensboro Bar Association has the privilege and honor of building. So it’s our pleasure to do this.”

After years of struggling to make ends meet, the family suffered a significant financial setback when David’s health began to decline. In 2011, David was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. This diagnosis meant that the family’s income would continue to be limited, as he could not return to his job.

The opportunity to buy a home from Habitat Greensboro will be life-changing for this family. The couple will be moving into a home that meets all Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. David will be able to maneuver his wheelchair from room to room easily and safely and have access to a handicapped bathroom. Their two grandchildren, Jani and Juan, will live with them.

In Habitat for Humanity tradition, following comments and a blessing for the build, attendees raised the first wall of the home. They then signed their well-wishes on the boards making up the home’s walls.