Habitat Greensboro’s newest homeowners home for the holidays

Habitat Greensboro’s newest homeowners, Cassandra and Michael Merritt, closed on their home Dec. 14. The couple — along with their three children, Ayana, Michael and Lyric — have settled into their new home, located in the tornado-ravaged Lincoln Heights community.

When asked what this means to her, Cassandra said, “It’s a dream come true because you always want a place where your kids can grow up ... we really wanted to be in the house before Christmas so that we can make this moment a memory that can never be forgotten.”

The Merritts celebrated the dedication of their home on Nov. 18. “This home is the evidence of strong faith, endurance, and staying encouraged during the process,” Cassandra said.

The achievement was made possible thanks to a partnership between Habitat Greensboro and the city of Greensboro, using North Carolina Disaster Recovery Funds to build homes in Lincoln Heights. Through this partnership, Habitat Greensboro will build a total of five homes, helping rebuild and revitalize the community following the 2018 tornado.