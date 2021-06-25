Habitat’s Women Build 2021 — Teams begin new home construction in Greensboro’s Willow Oaks neighborhood

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro recently launched its biannual Women Build 2021 with 15 teams of women working side-by-side with future homeowner Tamieka Smith to construct her 1,200-square foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home.

From footings to rooftop, teams of cement-pouring, hammer-wielding, wall raising-framing, landscaping, hard-working women clad in pink hardhats and T-shirts will build the new home in the Willow Oaks Neighborhood of east Greensboro.

Women Build 2021 officially began on March 8, the start of International Women Build Week, launching more than 300 Habitat Women Build projects in North America and around the world.

The teams of women and community/business sponsors raised nearly $100,000, exceeding the Women Build 2021 fundraising goal of $85,000.

At the kickoff ceremony, the Women Build teams, sponsors and community members signed construction boards that will frame the new home walls.