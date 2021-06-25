Habitat’s Women Build 2021 — Teams begin new home construction in Greensboro’s Willow Oaks neighborhood

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro recently launched its biannual Women Build 2021 with 15 teams of women working side-by-side with future homeowner Tamieka Smith to construct her 1,200-square foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home.
From footings to rooftop, teams of cement-pouring, hammer-wielding, wall raising-framing, landscaping, hard-working women clad in pink hardhats and T-shirts will build the new home in the Willow Oaks Neighborhood of east Greensboro.
Women Build 2021 officially began on March 8, the start of International Women Build Week, launching more than 300 Habitat Women Build projects in North America and around the world.
The teams of women and community/business sponsors raised nearly $100,000, exceeding the Women Build 2021 fundraising goal of $85,000.
At the kickoff ceremony, the Women Build teams, sponsors and community members signed construction boards that will frame the new home walls.
“For Tamieka, the other significant benefit of owning her future home is she will have a mortgage, building equity in a safe, stable and affordable home,” said Ruthie Richardson-Robinson, Habitat Greensboro’s chief operating officer. “With the addition of Tamieka’s home, this fresh, new neighborhood continues to rise, bringing stability to families and the community that raises property values in east Greensboro, previously known as Morningside Heights.”
Smith will be on the construction site with women volunteers — a Habitat Greensboro requirement of completing her 250 hours of ‘sweat equity” that includes attending more than 20 hours of home responsibilities and financial literacy classes.
“Following my heart, as soon as I applied I knew it was my time for homeownership, and when I received the news that I was approved, I cried, knowing that I never gave up on myself and that my efforts would give purpose to me and my sons,” Smith said.
Habitat’s path to homeownership is an important and in-depth process, requiring hard work, time and dedication, helping to ensure the longer-term success of Habitat homeowners.
In addition to pursuing homeownership, Smith is also completing a sociology degree with a minor in psychology at Guilford College while working full-time and monitoring remote learning for her sons.