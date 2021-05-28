Harry Thetford: Local veterans' families will mark first Memorial Day without their heroes

When Americans celebrate Memorial Day on Monday, some will cook hamburgers or go to the beach — or both. A smaller number will attend patriotic ceremonies, stroll through a veterans’ memorial and/or visit a cemetery.

In that cemetery will lie a member of our armed forces about whom Charles M. Province wrote, “Who salutes the flag, who serves beneath the flag, whose coffin is draped by the flag, who allows the protester to burn the flag.”

For 13 Triad families whose fallen hero has been written about in these pages, this will be a very special Memorial Day — the first since their hero passed away.

Hank Brodt passed away at age 94 on May 22, 2020, after the 2020 Memorial Day column had been submitted. A Holocaust survivor as a young child, Brodt survived a forced labor camp and five German prison camps during World War II. He later became an American citizen and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

John Patterson Loy Jr. passed away Sept. 12, 2020, at the age of 99. He flew 19 combat missions as a B-17 top turret gunner and flight engineer before being shot down and taken as a prisoner of war. He retired from Western Electric and was a lifetime member of Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church.