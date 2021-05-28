Harry Thetford: Local veterans' families will mark first Memorial Day without their heroes

When Americans celebrate Memorial Day on Monday, some will cook hamburgers or go to the beach — or both. A smaller number will attend patriotic ceremonies, stroll through a veterans’ memorial and/or visit a cemetery.
In that cemetery will lie a member of our armed forces about whom Charles M. Province wrote, “Who salutes the flag, who serves beneath the flag, whose coffin is draped by the flag, who allows the protester to burn the flag.”
For 13 Triad families whose fallen hero has been written about in these pages, this will be a very special Memorial Day — the first since their hero passed away.
Hank Brodt passed away at age 94 on May 22, 2020, after the 2020 Memorial Day column had been submitted. A Holocaust survivor as a young child, Brodt survived a forced labor camp and five German prison camps during World War II. He later became an American citizen and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
John Patterson Loy Jr. passed away Sept. 12, 2020, at the age of 99. He flew 19 combat missions as a B-17 top turret gunner and flight engineer before being shot down and taken as a prisoner of war. He retired from Western Electric and was a lifetime member of Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church.
William “Bill” Pryor Davis passed away Oct. 23, 2020, at age 96. He survived two plane crashes and completed 32 missions as a B-17 tail gunner. He was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church and retired from Burlington Industries.
Jesse Brockley “Brock” Smith passed away Oct. 29, 2020, at age 95. He served in the 82nd Airborne Division during the Battle of the Bulge. Proud to be known as a “Glenwood Boy,” Smith lost two wives to cancer. He was a member of Glenwood Presbyterian Church and retired from Southern Radio Corporation.
Thomas Rosser “Tom” Cochran Jr. passed away Nov. 25, 2020, at the age of 100. He flew 50 combat missions as a B-17 pilot during World War II. Strong in his Christian faith, Cochran also took great pride in 68 years of perfect attendance as a Rotarian. He was a member of St. John’s Anglican Church.
Fred Dewey McKoy passed away Nov. 27, 2020, at age 99. After helping build Fort Bragg, McKoy served with the 77th Engineers in connecting the Ledo Road in Burma to the Burma Road in China. After the war, the longtime member and lay leader of Shiloh Baptist Church was famous for his masonry expertise.
Julius “Jute” Ramsay Jr. passed away Nov. 29, 2020, just a week shy of his 102nd birthday. He served 44 months in the South Pacific during WWII, primarily with the 49th Fighter Group. Born and buried in Valdese, N.C., Ramsay founded his own hosiery company and became a pillar of his adopted hometown, Asheboro.
Sanford Kyle Woosley passed away Dec. 6, 2020, at age 95. He flew more than 40 combat missions as a B-24 radio operator in the Pacific. Widely known for his vocal and musical talents, the Roanoke native retired from Double Envelope Company with 40 years of service.
Kelman “Kem” Pirie Gomo passed away Dec. 29, 2020, at age 105. The New York native was a N.C. State graduate and lifelong resident of the Triad. With the 36th Infantry Division, Gomo fought in five combat campaigns during three years overseas. He was an architect by trade and a member of Faith Presbyterian Church.
John Robert “Bob” Benbow passed away Jan. 22, 2021, at age 96. He was the fourth generation in his family to graduate from Oak Ridge Military Academy. Benbow served on LST-1 in Africa, Sicily, Italy, Normandy and in the Pacific during WWII. He attended New Garden Friends Meeting.
John Campbell White passed away Jan. 26, 2021, at age 95. As was his close friend, Bob Benbow, White was a resident of Friends Home Guilford. White also served on a LST — he was a Navy corpsman. White retired from Dillard Paper Company. Like Benbow, White attended New Garden Friends Meeting. Whether coincidental or providential, these two close friends died four days apart.
Robert O. Ford passed away Feb. 27, 2021, at age 96. The Georgia-born Marine was an amtrac crew chief on Iwo Jima. Post-war, he graduated from Mercer University and worked 39 years with the Air Force Reserve. He was a member of Irving Park United Methodist Church.
Cothran “Cotty” Dwight Wall passed away April 9, 2021, at age 94. The Navy Seabee’s favorite WWII memory was getting together with his two Navy brothers on a ship off Okinawa. A lifelong resident of Greensboro, Wall joined Southern Webbing Mills after the war and retired 50 years later as vice president of manufacturing. He was a member of Lawndale Baptist Church.
Please don’t let Calvin Coolidge’s statement become prophetic, “A nation which forgets its defenders will be itself forgotten.”
Harry Thetford is a retired Sears store manager and author of “Remembered,” a book about 99 former students of Greensboro Senior High School (Grimsley) who gave their lives during World War II. Contact him at htolharry@gmail.com.