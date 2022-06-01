Haynes-Inman Education Center's 2022 graduates Jun 1, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Graduates: Christopher Ross Godwin, William Lee Locklear, Emma Alyse Pyne. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Guilford County Schools' 2022 graduates Watch Now: Related Video Four easy summer gardening tips Four foods you didn't know you could cook on a barbecue AP Four foods you didn't know you could cook on a barbecue How to keep your garden mosquito free AP How to keep your garden mosquito free How to optimize your night by beginning your day correctly AP How to optimize your night by beginning your day correctly