Health briefs

The Furnitureland Rotary Club has announced that Bethany Medical is the presenting sponsor of the High Point Holiday Party at starting at noon Nov. 20 at Truist Point, 301 N. Elm St., High Point.

In conjunction with SAVVY vendors, a Holiday Craft Fair will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. inside the stadium. High Point University and the Furnitureland Rotary will host a Tree Lighting Ceremony outside on Gatewood Avenue.

The fair will include about 40 vendors. Food trucks, door prizes and entertainment will also be featured throughout the day.

As part of the party, a 44-foot tree will be lit up on Gatewood Avenue just outside of Truist Point. The tree will be provided by Nido Qubein and HPU.

The Tree Lighting festivities will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and will include food trucks, performances and live music from Mix 99.5 and will be emceed by Lora & Matt in the Morning.