Health briefs

Senior Resources of Guilford will offer the workshops “Holiday Stressors” at 2 p.m. Nov. 15 and “Coping with Caregiving” at 2 p.m. Dec. 20.
Wanda Moone will present.
Participants can join in person at Evergreens Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway in Greensboro or via Facebook.
Also, join Shawna McKibben, elder abuse outreach specialist with Family Service of the Piedmont, for a monthly presentation on elder abuse topics.
She will present on Facebook Live at 4 p.m. Nov. 17 and Dec. 22. Visit facebook.com/seniorresourcesofguilford.
For information, call 336-373-4816.
* * * *
AuthoraCare Collective will offer the virtual event, Power of Knowing: Whole-Person Care, from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 16 on Zoom.
Whole-person care considers the entire person by paying attention to their medical health, behavioral health and social situation.
Panelists include: Bob Cleveland, aging program planner with Piedmont-Triad Regional Council Are Agency on Aging; Amelia Muse, director of the Center of Excellence for Integrated Care for the Foundation for Health Leadership and Innovation; and Gayle Scott, director of social work at AuthoraCare Collective. Moderator is Risa Hanau, clinical and community educator at AuthoraCare Collective.
Register for the webinar at tinyurl.com/wnrsjnvs.
Webinar ID: 889 0245 8466.
Join via phone call: 312-626-6799.
* * * *
The Furnitureland Rotary Club has announced that Bethany Medical is the presenting sponsor of the High Point Holiday Party at starting at noon Nov. 20 at Truist Point, 301 N. Elm St., High Point.
In conjunction with SAVVY vendors, a Holiday Craft Fair will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. inside the stadium. High Point University and the Furnitureland Rotary will host a Tree Lighting Ceremony outside on Gatewood Avenue.
The fair will include about 40 vendors. Food trucks, door prizes and entertainment will also be featured throughout the day.
As part of the party, a 44-foot tree will be lit up on Gatewood Avenue just outside of Truist Point. The tree will be provided by Nido Qubein and HPU.
The Tree Lighting festivities will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and will include food trucks, performances and live music from Mix 99.5 and will be emceed by Lora & Matt in the Morning.
Also included is a Trolley Hop that will take patrons throughout downtown High Point to visit local shops, bars and restaurants. Trolley rides are free and all those who ride will receive a raffle ticket to enter and potentially win a number of gift cards to local businesses.
* * * *
The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro will offer the workshop, Normal Aging Forgetfulness vs. Dementia, from 10 to 11 a.m. Nov. 22.
This in-person event is open to anyone 18 or older.
To register, call 336-275-6090 or email your name, daytime phone number and title of workshop to info@womenscentergso.org.
Also, the nonprofit began offering Moving Beyond, a sexual violence educational support group, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays in November. Registration is not required.
This is open to anyone 18 or older. For information, email communityoutreach@fspcares.org.
The nonprofit is at 628 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.
* * * *
Hirsch Wellness Network offers multiple healing arts programs in December that are free of charge to those with cancer, cancer survivors and caregivers.
Highlights for the month include a Beginners Zentangle class, a folk embroidered Christmas decoration workshop and a class creating platform bird feeders. To counterbalance the busy holiday season, the network is offering a restorative yoga session for relaxation and stress relief, an emotional freedom technique tapping class, a Reiki Holy Fire III Meditation class and the ongoing Awakened Heart, Awakened Mind Mindfulness Meditation class.
For a list of classes, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org. Registration is required for all classes.
For information, call 336-209-0259.
