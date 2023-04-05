Community Health Fair: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 7, Nehemiah Community Center, 311 Creek Ridge Road, Greensboro. Free blood pressure checks by certified nurses, information sessions on diabetes, heart, colon cancer awareness and benefits you may not know with your Medicare and Medicaid. And a free fish sandwich for everyone who RSVP. tinyurl.com/2c9ru98n.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dairy Queen has released its summer menu with two new flavors, three returning flavors and a special deal to celebrate.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Eta Omicron Omega Chapter (High Point) will hold its 53rd Debutante Cotillion on Saturday, April 1, at the High Po…
Announcements
Alzheimer's disease strikes women harder than men. A new study may have uncovered a piece or two of the puzzle.
Once you learn its call, you’ll hear it everywhere you go. There are more than 4.5 million Northern Cardinals all across North Carolina.