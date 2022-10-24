Health Happenings

JDRF will host its annual Piedmont Triad Fall One Walk and Type 1 diabetes Day in Kernersville at Triad Park’s Shelter 7 on Oct. 29. The theme for this year’s event is Celebrating T1D Superpowers, which participants may use to jumpstart their fundraising efforts and spark their creativity as they design their Walk Team T-shirts.

The event will encompass two walk times (9:15 and 11:15 a.m.), with short opening ceremonies preceding each walk. Between the two walks, from 10 to 11 a.m., participants may play games, enjoy kids’ activities, meet pharmaceutical and medical technology representatives, get their COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, take part in a T-shirt parade and T1D procession, and learn about JDRF’s recent research advancements and advocacy efforts.

Check-in begins at 8:45 a.m.

For the first time, JDRF will arrange transportation to Triad Park for families who need it, thanks to support from Reynolds. To learn more, contact Eleanor Schaffner-Mosh by Oct. 24, at eschaffner-mosh@jdrf.org or 336-209-2269.

Attendees should bring their own lunch and sports equipment to participate in park activities such as disc golf, horseshoes and volleyball.

To participate or donate, visit walk.jdrf.org/triad2022.

* * * *

High Point Public Library will host a walk for breast cancer at 10 a.m. Oct. 26 as well as a breast cancer workshop at 11 a.m. Oct. 26 at the library at 901 N. Main St. in High Point.

The breast cancer awareness event will begin with a short walk, followed by a photo opportunity with the High Point Fire Department’s Pink Cares Firetruck at 10:30 a.m. After that, the public is encouraged to attend the free workshop presented by Breast Cancer Navigator Kim Lookabill of Hayworth Cancer Center Urgent Care.

This free event will also include survivor testimonies, door prizes and light refreshments.

For information, contact Maxine Days at 336-883-3646 or maxine.days@highpointnc.gov.

* * * *

October in High Point is now American Pharmacists Month, thanks to the efforts from a High Point University pharmacy student. High Point Mayor Jay Wagner officially declared October as pharmacy month at a City Council meeting Oct. 17.

“There are a lot of lab coats in the City Council meeting, and I thank you all for being here,” said Wagner. “Be it resolved as the city of High Point that October 2022 is American Pharmacists Month.”

Shane Garrettson, a doctor of pharmacy candidate in HPU’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy, initially requested the proclamation from Wagner and helped advocate for the university’s pharmacy school and pharmacists in the region.

The city proclamation is an initiative of the American Pharmacists Association in support of Pharmacy Legislative Week and American Pharmacist Month.

* * * *

AuthoraCare Collective’s Grief Support and Counseling Center will offer “When Grief and the Holidays Collide — A Program for Grieving Adults” from 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 14 on Zoom and from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 15 in person at The Lusk Center, 2501 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.

To ensure everyone’s safety at the in-person event, seating capacity is limited to 35. Masks are optional and social distancing is encouraged.

To register and receive information on how to join by Zoom, call 336-621-5565 or email griefsupport@authoracare.org. Deadline to register is Nov. 7.

* * * *

The Downtown Greenway’s Fall Into Fitness series at the Historic Magnolia House ends Oct. 26.

Participants will do Zumba with Chad Lange from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26.

Wednesday classes are held on a raised wooden floor in the Magnolia House’s outdoor pavilion. Parking is located in the lot at 750 Plott St.

Water and mats are not provided. Sign-up to receive class updates or cancellation notices by texting OUTDOOR to 844-765-7664.

* * * *

Triad Health Project’s Step to the Ribbon event is set for 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 3 at LeBauer Park in Greensboro.

The walk will start at 3 p.m. and will be followed by the Red Shoe Challenge featuring games, music and prizes.

To register, visit https://triadhealthproject.org/red-ribbon-day-2022.