Health Happenings

Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina will hold a Wine for Wishes virtual wine tasting at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27.
Co-hosts, Forrest Doolen and Amy Alvarez from Make-A-Wish, will lead.
Participants will taste four wines, learn how to build the perfect cheeseboard for Valentine’s Day and shop wine accessories with Macy’s fashion experts.
Today, Jan. 24, is the deadline to make a reservation as the wine will be shipped to participants’ doors. The Tasting Line-ups are: 4-pack is $60 plus $14.95 shipping, 8-pack is $122 with free shipping and 12-pack is $156 with free shipping. The event benefits Make-A-Wish.
The nonprofit granted 11 wishes during December.
* * * *
Cornerstone Baptist Church at 5736 Inman Road in Greensboro will offer GriefShare from 9:45 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, Feb. 9-May 18.
GriefShare is for people grieving the death of a family member or friend.
The cost is $20, which includes a workbook.
The lead facilitator is Beth Coleman.
To register, call 336-665-1944. Also, visit www.griefshare.org.
* * * *
Wesley Memorial Church in High Point will offer “The Talk” with Ellen Martin at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 26.
The workshop will focus on empowering parents to discuss sex and human sexuality as open and ongoing conversations with their children.
It will include sessions for parents and their children together and separately. Lunch will be provided. The day ends with team building and a chapel service.
Register at www.WesleyMemorial.org/kids.
* * * *
Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine moved their location formerly on Commerce Avenue to 606 N. Elm St. in High Point, directly across from Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. The four-story building that was previously a neurology office was completely renovated.
In this new office, patients of any age can be seen for well and sick physical exams, laboratory services, all childhood immunizations, flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, behavioral health, specialty care referrals and more. A city bus stop is at the corner of Elm Street and Westwood Avenue for patients using public transportation.
The practice is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.
For information, call 336-884-0224.
* * * *
Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order four, at-home COVID-19 tests. The tests are completely free. Orders will usually ship in seven to 12 days.
To place an order, visit https://special.usps.com/testkits.
For information, visit www.covidtests.gov.
* * * *
A Walk for Black Wellness is set for 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 19 at Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road in Greensboro.
Black people are 2.5% more likely to die from diabetes than white people in North Carolina. Learn about health care disparities and how trail walking can benefit a person’s overall wellness.
Attendees should meet the group near the entrance of the branch. Snacks and trail and safety information will be available before the walk.
To register, email Melanie.Buckingham@greensboro-nc.gov.
* * * *
A grand opening celebration of Achieving Your Wellness Nutrition & Fitness is set for noon-3 p.m. March 12 at 4015 Old Hollow Road in Kernersville.
The event will feature free product tastings, giveaways and motivation, as well as food and fun.
Visitors can learn about the program’s fitness offerings and sign up for a 21-day fitness challenge with the opportunity to win money and more.
For information, call 336-422-6144.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.