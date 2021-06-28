Health Happenings

The UNCG Police Department will host a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, at Leonard J. Kaplan Center for Wellness, 1301 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org (using sponsor code: UNCG PD) call 800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
* * * *
Audretta Hall, a healthy lifestyle advocate, is participating in Pounds for the Cure, an initiative to encourage individuals to use the nutritional guidelines, set up by the American Diabetes Association, to shed unwanted pounds.
She has taken the pledge to lose up to 20 pounds by Nov. 17. In honor of her 56th birthday, she plans to donate $56 for every pound that she loses now through Nov. 17.
Hall encourages the community to participate.
To learn more about her goals, participate in Zoom calls, challenges, recipes and more, visit tinyurl.com/pounds4cure.
To be a guest speaker on a Zoom call, contact Hall at 336-471-7672 or audrettas411@gmail.com. Also, visit visit www.findyourhealth411.com.
* * * *
Carolina Donor Services is one of 15 organ procurement organizations that tested a newly launched United Network for Organ Sharing Organ Tracking Service. The nonprofit now uses the service, which uses GEGO global tracking devices that are attached to packaged organs to provide a live tracking map and real-time notifications as organs are delivered to transplant centers.
This new service offers OPOs and transplant hospital staff the ability to know when an organ is in transit, when an organ arrives at an airport and when an organ has arrived at the correct destination.
Inclement weather, flight delays and baggage handling could delay the delivery of lifesaving organs. Notification of a delay will allow OPOs to quickly make alternate arrangements if needed to get the organ delivered in time.
* * * *
UNCG’s Psychology Clinic will host an in-person day camp for children and adolescents with social skills and friendship challenges, including but not limited to those with high functioning autism.
Dream Camp aims to enhance campers’ social and friendship skills while providing developmentally appropriate life skills training. Campers also participate in camp activities, including arts and crafts, musical performances and sports.
The camp will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 12-16 at the Middle College at UNCG, 1510 Walker Ave. in Greensboro.
The cost is $250; partial financial assistance is available.
A screening visit is required for each potential new camper and his or her parents to determine whether the program will meet the camper’s needs. Call 336-334-5543 or email tdliles@psyclinic.uncg.edu to enroll.
For information, visit tinyurl.com/m36yne3p.
* * * *
The 12th annual Restoration Runway Fashion Show Fundraiser is set for Sept. 24 at the Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. The event will be a production that feels a little bit Broadway and a little bit New York Fashion Week, as fall fashions are showcased from local boutiques and retailers.
Before the show, ticketed guests can participate in a reception by Painted Plate Executive Chef Brad Semon.
Restoration Runway is the annual fundraiser for Restoration Place Counseling, a nonprofit that provides affordable, professional Christian counseling and support services to girls and women (beginning at age 12) in Greensboro and surrounding areas.
Models are needed. If interested, email Cindy@RPCounseling.org. For information, visit tinyurl.com/3fnp73hb and https://rpcounseling.org/#.