Health Happenings

The Guilford County Coalition on Infant Mortality will celebrate 30 years of service and unveil a new strategic action plan to aid in the reduction of infant mortality in Guilford County in a virtual event today, June 7.
Formed in 1991, the GCCIM is a program of the Women’s Health Division of the Guilford County Department of Public Health, with the goal to increase public awareness on infant mortality and to develop strategies to provide for more healthy birth outcomes. This is a collaborative effort of people from the community who recognize this problem and work together to make a difference.
The infant mortality rate, especially in the Black community, remains alarmingly high. The Black infant mortality rate was 14.6 per 1,000 births in 1991 and remains the same today.
In addition to a new strategic plan, GCCIM will unveil new branding along with the organization’s first website.
* * * *
Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina has announced that the Trailblaze Challenge, an endurance event where participants tackle 28.3 miles of the Foothills Trail, is set for Oct. 15-17.
This is a hike, not a race, and caters to all levels from novice to advanced outdoor enthusiasts.
The group’s goal during this Trailblaze Challenge season is to raise $300,000.
All hikers must attend an information session to participate.
The following sessions will be offered over Zoom: 6 p.m. June 15, 17, 23-24, 30; noon June 16, 22, 29, July 1; 10 a.m. June 19, July 3; and 1 p.m. June 26.
For information, visit wish.org/nc/trailblaze-challenge or call 704-469-4663.
* * * *
The Hirsch Wellness Network will hold its 12th annual Lunafest Film Festival at 7 p.m. June 17.
The event, which is virtual and features short films by, for and about women, is at 7:30 p.m. A post-film panel discussion follows at 9:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25 at www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org.
Proceeds provide funds for the network’s healing arts and wellness programs designed for cancer patients in treatment and for survivors and caregivers to find emotional strength and renewal while on the journey from illness to wellness.
Also, the network’s 13th annual silent art auction, virtual gala and online bidding will be Sept. 25-Oct. 2. The fundraiser unites art lovers and collectors with local and regional artists to help raise funding for the network’s healing arts and cancer support programming.
* * * *
The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro is offering a women’s emotional wellness support group, in-person or virtual, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays in June.
Discussions include: Coping strategies, self-care, personal empowerment and tools to help manage life’s daily challenges.
To register to attend in-person, call 336-275-6090 or email info@womenscentergso.org.
To register to attend virtually, email info@mhag.org and request a Zoom link.
The center has other offerings as well:
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 15: Budgeting Basics Financial Workshop. In-person, women only.
6-6:45 p.m. June 17: Breaking Up & Moving On. Zoom. tinyurl.com/5cvwyzw7.
Noon-4 p.m. June 21: Cone Health COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic. Open to ages 12 and older. No appointment needed. 336-482-2681.
2-3 p.m. June 22: Your Guide to Credit Recovery. Zoom. Open to men and women. As the effects of COVID-19 continue — so have financial hardships. tinyurl.com/2xzt3wpx.
Noon-1 p.m. June 24: Mindfulness To Reduce Stress & Build Resilience. In-person, women only.
4-5 p.m. June 29: Landlord & Tenants, Rights & Responsibilities. Zoom. Open to men and women. tinyurl.com/tmxr9hpm.
To register for the events on June 15 and June 24, call 336-275-6090 or email your name, daytime phone number and title of workshop to info@womenscentergso.org.
The center is at 628 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.
