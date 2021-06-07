Health Happenings

The Guilford County Coalition on Infant Mortality will celebrate 30 years of service and unveil a new strategic action plan to aid in the reduction of infant mortality in Guilford County in a virtual event today, June 7.

Formed in 1991, the GCCIM is a program of the Women’s Health Division of the Guilford County Department of Public Health, with the goal to increase public awareness on infant mortality and to develop strategies to provide for more healthy birth outcomes. This is a collaborative effort of people from the community who recognize this problem and work together to make a difference.

The infant mortality rate, especially in the Black community, remains alarmingly high. The Black infant mortality rate was 14.6 per 1,000 births in 1991 and remains the same today.

In addition to a new strategic plan, GCCIM will unveil new branding along with the organization’s first website.

* * * *

Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina has announced that the Trailblaze Challenge, an endurance event where participants tackle 28.3 miles of the Foothills Trail, is set for Oct. 15-17.

This is a hike, not a race, and caters to all levels from novice to advanced outdoor enthusiasts.