Health Happenings

Dr. DeQuincy Lewis, Dr. Christine McCarty and the nurses and staff will remain unchanged during this initial move.

* * * *

Recently, N.C. Executive Order 234 was issued extending, but not waiving, proof-of-immunization deadlines for schools across the state.

In previous years, students were required to show proof-of-immunization within the first 30 days of the first day of school. After those 30 days, students were excluded from school until proof is shown. However, as the pandemic continues, changes have been made. This year, the 30-day grace period for all students will begin Nov. 1. This means that the deadline for students to have the immunizations is Nov. 30.

As has been the case for several years, seventh graders are required to have their tetanus diphtheria and pertussis (Tdap) vaccination, as well as their meningococcal conjugate vaccination (MCV), before beginning school. Starting last school year, high school seniors were required to have a MCV booster vaccination within the first 30 days of school. These immunizations are required whether attending school in-person or by remote learning.

Appointments are filling up quickly.

Students can get both immunizations by contacting their health care provider or by calling the health department at 336-641-3245 to schedule an appointment in High Point or Greensboro.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.