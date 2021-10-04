Health Happenings

The Renewal Center for Battered Women Ministry will offer the virtual event “Encouragement — The Key to Good Works” at 1 p.m. Oct. 9 on Zoom.
The event will highlight October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month and features community leaders and keynote speaker DeLores Pressley, an international keynote speaker, author, empowerment expert and life coach.
To receive a Zoom link, email mcgibboneyb@gmail.com.
* * * *
The Gears and Beers Ride for Hospice begins at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at Village Beverage Company, 1015 N.C. 150 West, Suite A in Summerfield.
The event has 25-, 35- and 54-mile options. Each distance is fully supported with rolling mechanics and well stocked aid stations.
Registration is $35 and 100% of the registration fee benefits Greensboro’s AuthoraCare Hospice.
To register, visit www.rideforhospicenc.com.
* * * *
Dr. Christina Rama has been biking and running to raise money to support the services at Sanctuary House, a nonprofit day program, residential group home and career resource serving adults with severe mental illness in Greensboro.
This year, Rama is writing a memoir dedicated to the memory of her sister, Regina. Those who donate to Sanctuary House will receive a signed copy of the memoir.
To learn more, call 336-275-7896.
* * * *
Sanctuary House wants to shed light on Mental Health Awareness Week (Oct. 3-9) by Coloring Mental Health Green on Thursday, Oct. 7.
The green ribbon is a symbol for ending the stigma around mental health.
Sanctuary House invites residents to help them Color Mental Health Green by doing the following:
Wear green. Be creative.
Share a selfie, group picture or business picture on social media, indicating you support opening mental health dialogue. Use hashtags #LetsTalk #MentalHealthAwareness and tagging them at: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and/or LinkedIn.
* * * *
Cone Health is moving its cancer services from Randolph Health. Medical oncology (chemotherapy, infusion services and injections) will be provided at 724 Thomas St. in Asheboro. This new location opens Oct. 4. Radiation therapy remains at Randolph Health for now. Eventually all care will be moved to a new facility housing Cone Health Cancer Center at Asheboro.
The move allows Cone Health to upgrade its cancer services. Cone Health has provided cancer care to people in Randolph County for more than 20 years through a joint venture with Randolph Health. The joint venture ends once a permanent cancer center opens in the future.
Dr. DeQuincy Lewis, Dr. Christine McCarty and the nurses and staff will remain unchanged during this initial move.
* * * *
Recently, N.C. Executive Order 234 was issued extending, but not waiving, proof-of-immunization deadlines for schools across the state.
In previous years, students were required to show proof-of-immunization within the first 30 days of the first day of school. After those 30 days, students were excluded from school until proof is shown. However, as the pandemic continues, changes have been made. This year, the 30-day grace period for all students will begin Nov. 1. This means that the deadline for students to have the immunizations is Nov. 30.
As has been the case for several years, seventh graders are required to have their tetanus diphtheria and pertussis (Tdap) vaccination, as well as their meningococcal conjugate vaccination (MCV), before beginning school. Starting last school year, high school seniors were required to have a MCV booster vaccination within the first 30 days of school. These immunizations are required whether attending school in-person or by remote learning.
Appointments are filling up quickly.
Students can get both immunizations by contacting their health care provider or by calling the health department at 336-641-3245 to schedule an appointment in High Point or Greensboro.
