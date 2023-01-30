Health Happenings

AuthoraCare Collective will present Living After the Loss of a Parent, a six-session support group from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 16-23 and March 2-23 at the Lusk Education Center, 2501 Summit Ave., Greensboro. Registration is required by Feb. 9. Plan to attend each session.

In this support group, participants will:

Share stories.

Come to a better understanding of the grief process.

Find ways to cope with the many losses that have come with this one death.

Remember and honor them.

To register, contact 336-621-5565 or email griefsupport@authoracare.org.

* * * *

Mass shootings can have an enormous impact on people, including survivors, first responders, eyewitnesses and even those who watch related media reports on television. The Disaster Distress Helpline, at 800-985-5990, can provide immediate counseling to anyone who has been affected by the mass shooting in Monterey Park, Calif.

The helpline is sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Counselors are available 24/7 to respond to people who need crisis counseling after experiencing a traumatic event or a disaster. Counselors are trained to offer support to people who may be experiencing a range of symptoms.

* * * *

Creative Aging Network-NC, a nonprofit that seeks to provide innovative arts programming and education to enhance the well-being and social connection among older adults, has extended its chair yoga with Christopher Love through March. Classes are held from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at 2400 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.

Love guides participants in simple breathing practices and mindful movement, all with the support of a chair. The exercise is good for all levels and abilities. Each session is $10.

The nonprofit also offers a variety of art classes such as acrylic painting and watercolor painting at various Greensboro locations, and it offers a watercolor kit for purchase.

The kit includes all supplies, plus written instructions and a recorded demonstration online for additional support. It includes eight sheets of water color paper, one water color paint set with brush, one extra paint brush, one pencil and four painting instructions sheets. The cost with shipping and handling is $35. The cost to pick up at the Greensboro campus is $25.

For information, call 336-303-9963 or visit www.can-nc.org.

* * * *

LASIK eye surgery works by altering the shape of a patient’s corneas to correct farsightedness, nearsightedness and more recently, astigmatism.

While long-term complications of LASIK are rare, no surgery is risk-free, cautions Dr. Daniel Laroche, a New York City eye specialist. LASIK stands for Laser-Assisted In Situ Keratomileusis.

“Although many people benefit from LASIK, there are some that have short- and/or long-term potential complications, such as soreness, discomfort, dry eye, decrease in tear production, light sensitivity, glare, starburst, undercorrection, overcorrection, blurred vision, astigmatism and corneal flap problems with possible vision loss,” Dr. Laroche said. He recommends people have one eye at a time done to ensure they are happy with the short-term results. “Less than 1% of patients who have LASIK have these complications; however, potential longer term side effects may show up years later.”

Dr. Laroche is a glaucoma specialist who wants people to be aware that glaucoma, cataracts, macular degeneration and retinopathy can begin to surface between the ages of 40 and 70, and that any vision changes should be evaluated by your eye doctor immediately.

“Over time, these diseases can lead to blindness, so it’s best to address them as soon as possible,” said Dr. Laroche. “We have new treatments with earlier surgical options that can help preserve (or restore) their vision with faster recovery times.”

Glaucoma is the leading cause of blindness in African Americans and people from the Caribbean, and the simple way to prevent the effects of glaucoma is to maintain regular eye visits.