April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.

According to a study at the Jordan Institute for Families at UNC-Chapel Hill, from July 2021 to July 2022 there were 118,022 children with investigated reports of abuse and neglect in North Carolina.

In conjunction with Prevent Child Abuse America, Kellin Foundation is taking part in Pinwheels for Prevention, a national campaign that endeavors to change the public’s beliefs and behaviors regarding child abuse and neglect prevention. They will have a month of city council proclamations, behavioral health provider workshops, QPR Suicide Prevention and Community Resilience model trainings, and other activities planned to raise awareness surrounding the issue in the community.

The Kellin Foundation is offering a variety of training this spring, everything from suicide prevention to helping parents raising small children cope with stress to Darkness to Light training, which shines a spotlight onto the dark issue of child sexual abuse. The nonprofit offers a variety of support groups as well.

For information, visit www.kellinfoundation.org or call 336-429-5600.

UNCG’s Gerontology Research, Outreach, Workforce development and Teaching HUB seeks to encourage interdisciplinary and community-engaged research, teaching and service focused on aging and older adults. All UNCG faculty, staff, students, alumni and community partners are invited to participate in GROWTH-sponsored events.

A networking event is set for 5 to 7 p.m. April 5 at the Old San Juan Bar and Grill, 943 Walker Ave. in Greensboro.

To attend, RSVP by March 31. Visit tinyurl.com/3n24kwpd.

For information, email GROWTH@uncg.edu.

Creative Aging Network-NC is hosting a spring exhibition throughout March, featuring art work created by the residents of skilled care communities who have participated in their Elder Arts Initiative over the last three years.

Each participant has been invited to submit one work of art for the final Spring Resident Art Exhibition and join the nonprofit for private receptions in March.

A free, public reception to celebrate the closing of the program will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. March 30. Donations are always appreciated.

Launched in January 2020, EAI has been a three-year project to improve the quality of life of residents in certified nursing homes across North Carolina through active engagement in the arts. Despite COVID-19, the nonprofit engaged more than 500 residents in 18 nursing homes across five counties.

For information, contact CAN-NC Executive Director Lia Miller at lia@can-nc.org or 336-303-9963.

The Elderlaw Firm will lead, “Elder Care and Asset Protection Workshop: What Happens if One of Us Gets Sick?” at 10:30 a.m. and also 1:30 p.m. April 18. The firm is at 403 W. Fisher Ave. in Greensboro.

Dennis Toman will present insightful tips on elder care and asset protection. Attendees will be offered a free vision meeting.

Registration is required; visit www.rsvp.info to register.

For information, call 336-443-8540.

Journey to Brave, Kellin Foundation’s annual community concert event, will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 21 at Joymongers Brewing, 576 N. Eugene St. Greensboro.

The event will feature upbeat and lively music from Jukebox Rehab, an energetic up and coming country band out of Winston-Salem.

Funds raised provide free mental health, victim advocacy and community outreach services to more than 13,000 children, adults and families in the community. For information, visit www.kellinfoundation.org/journey-to-brave.

Make-A-Wish Central & Western North Carolina’s Choose Joy! Golf Tournament is set for April 13 at The Valley Golf Course, 1005 Indian Valley Drive in Burlington. The nonprofit’s goal is to grant 13 wishes for local children with critical illnesses.

For information, visit www.choosejoygolf.org.