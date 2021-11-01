Health Happenings

The Kellin Foundation is offering the following:
Resilient Guilford/Trauma Provider Network: noon-1:15 p.m. Nov. 3, Zoom. Help co-create a vision of what a Resilient Guilford looks like. Register. tinyurl.com/7esht9f6.
Supporting Teachers & Preventing Burnout: 8:30-9 a.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 3-Dec. 15. Virtual. Register. tinyurl.com/xkznzc3w.
Kellin Kids — Little Library Building Day: 1-3 p.m. Nov. 6, Kellin Foundation parking lot, 2110 Golden Gate Drive, Greensboro. For children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Register by Nov. 3. Email KellinKids@KellinFoundation.org. Include the number of children who will attend.
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic: 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 12. Vaccinations are provided at no cost to anyone of eligible age. Register. guilfordcounty.as.me/kellin-foundation.
Asset and Justice Based Practices, Thinking and Language: Shifting: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 19. Register. Zoom. tinyurl.com/xudtfy8.
Managing Parent Burnout — Virtual Literacy Webinar for Families: noon-1 p.m. Dec. 7 and 6-7 p.m. Jan. 11. For all parents and caregivers. Register. tinyurl.com/sujwc5cs.
H.O.P.E. Peer Support Group: 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Recovery-focused support group for adults with mental health and/or substance use concerns. 336-429-5600 or tinyurl.com/wfur8a8.
* * * *
NCWorks is hosting a community resource event, Harvest Festival, for emergency rental assistance and other NCWorks resource programs from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Hayes Taylor YMCA, 2630 E. Florida St. in Greensboro. The event is sponsored by Healthy Blue, Pinnacle Financial Partners and Level Up Parenting.
The festival will highlight NCWorks partners, including Hayes-Taylor Memorial YMCA, YWCA of Greensboro, Piedmont Sickle Cell Agency, Greensboro Housing Authority, United Way, Welfare Reform Liaison Project, Guilford County Government, Second Harvest Food Bank, Family Success Center and others.
This event will provide information to families and individuals about resources offered through NCWorks and other partners, including emergency assistance programs, employment resources and training opportunities. The NCWorks Mobile Career Center Unit will be on-site, equipped with laptops for participants to receive guidance and submit program applications.
For information, call 336-270-9054.
* * * *
A new program at Cone Health MedCenter for Women provides healthy food, shows women how to make better food choices and connects them with community food resources. The Dr. Miguel and Denese Brito Nutrition & Education Center at MedCenter for Women is designed to improve access to healthy and nutritious food for patients and their families experiencing food insecurity, hardship or chronic disease.
As part of The Brito Food Program, referred patients can visit the center to receive medically tailored food bags, a customized shopping experience and resources such as:
Nutrition and wellness education
Wellness coaching with a registered dietitian
Financial health classes (literacy and budgeting)
Resource counseling — connections to short- and long-term nutrition assistance programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program
These programs are not only aimed at making sure patients in need have the foods to support a healthy lifestyle, but also the education and resources to maintain it.
The center’s shelves were stocked with pantry staples in preparation for opening day by community “hunger-fighting” veteran, BackPack Beginnings.
For information, visit tinyurl.com/yzv97s8f.
* * * *
Cone Health recently began offering booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible by appointment only.
The FDA and CDC have approved booster doses for the following populations six months or more after receiving the initial series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines:
People ages 65 and older
People ages 18 and older who live in long-term care facilities
People ages 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions
People ages 18 and older who live or work in high-risk settings
Anyone ages 18 and older who originally received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for a booster two or more months after receiving the initial shot.
Cone Health will also follow FDA and CDC recommendations and offer “mix-and-match” booster doses at each of its vaccination clinics.
To make an appointment for any no-cost first, second or booster dose, visit conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. weekdays.
Those seeking a booster shot will be required to state that they received their first series of either the Pfizer, Moderna vaccine at least six months ago or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.
Other vaccination options are listed at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines.
