Health Happenings

People ages 65 and older

People ages 18 and older who live in long-term care facilities

People ages 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions

People ages 18 and older who live or work in high-risk settings

Anyone ages 18 and older who originally received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for a booster two or more months after receiving the initial shot.

Cone Health will also follow FDA and CDC recommendations and offer “mix-and-match” booster doses at each of its vaccination clinics.

To make an appointment for any no-cost first, second or booster dose, visit conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. weekdays.

Those seeking a booster shot will be required to state that they received their first series of either the Pfizer, Moderna vaccine at least six months ago or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Other vaccination options are listed at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines.

