AuthoraCare Collective will present Living After the Loss of an Adult Child, an eight-session support group.

The in-person group will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 7, 14, 21, 28; April 4, 11, 18 and 25 at AuthoraCare Collective, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington.

Parents who have experienced the loss of an adult child will come together to: Share stories, discuss how to navigate through grief’s difficult challenges and find ways to live and honor their child’s legacy.

Registration is required by Feb. 28. To register, contact 336-621-5565 or email griefsupport@authoracare.org.

* * * *

Falling Workshop: The Art of Injury Prevention is set for 9:30 to 11 a.m. March 18 at ClubFitness, 21 Oak Branch Drive in Greensboro.

Fall injuries can lead to loss of independence or severe injury.

The Art of Falling (Break-falls) is practiced in the martial arts. This workshop features conditioning for the entire body and reduces fragility.

The cost is $49 which is due by March 15. It is $35 for ClubFitness members.

To register, call 336-478-2660. Visit the Events page at: www.silktigertaichi.com to view the flyer.

* * * *

Creative Aging Network-NC has planned an Arts Unbound Festival, an open house and celebration of Older American Month, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 6.

There will be campus and studio tours, more than 50 art exhibitions, demonstrations, free art sessions and more.

The nonprofit is at 2400 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.

For information, call 336-303-9963.

* * * *

HonorBridge, a nonprofit organ procurement organization serving 7.5 million people in 77 counties in North Carolina, along with Pittsylvania County in Virginia, has announced that during 2022 HonorBridge staff:

Recovered organs from 316 donors

Recovered tissues from 1,193 donors

Transplanted 840 organs

Recovered 213 organs for research, a 13% increase from 2021

Recovered 2,890 tissues

Helped save 750 lives

Provided follow up and support to 2,075 donor family members, including facilitating two, in-person, donor family/recipient meetings

Conducted 625 organ donation conversations with families, an 8% increase from 2021

Received authorization from 433 organ donor families, a 10% increase from 2021

Visited more than 300 funeral homes

Partnered with more than 30 workplaces to provide donation awareness and education

The nonprofit’s new Chapel Hill building will open in the first quarter, allowing for on-site organ and tissue recovery.

With more than 85% of the people on the national waiting list waiting for a kidney, there is increasing disparity between the number of patients waiting and the number of deceased organs available. Expansion of the organ donor pool to increase the availability of transplantable organs is at the heart of HonorBridge’s mission. HonorBridge was awarded a $405,000 grant by the Kidney Transplant Collaborative, to develop a new, improved system. In collaboration with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, the aim is to develop a system for procurement and tracking of kidney donation outcomes, with the potential to increase kidney donation and become a national model for expanding kidney recovery and transplantation.

Community members can register to be an organ donor at their local DMV or at HonorBridge.org/RegisterMe.

* * * *

Starting in March, select Hirsch Wellness Network classes will meet in person and Hirsch Yoga classes will be hybrid (offered in person and via Zoom). As the nonprofit reintroduces in-person programming, staff members will be mindful to continue offering online classes to serve Hirsch participants who are unable to attend in person. Classes are free to cancer survivors and caregivers.

Highlights for March include: Creative Immersion with artist Krystal Hart, Huna Basics for Anxiety with Bev Vaughn, Nature Drawing with artist Alex Gaal, Play with Your Words! Meet the Hermit Crab with author Molly Haile, Active Meditation with Malas and Matras with artist Kim Kestersone Trone and Yoga Practices for Healthy Feet with Yoga Instructor Terry Brown.

The nonprofit will continue to offer its weekly taiji-qigong, chair qigong, yoga and meditation classes.

For information, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org/classes or call 336-209-0259.