Health Happenings

“Roe v. Wade Overturned: Constitutional Law & Women’s Healthcare Perspectives” is the theme of the next Lunch with the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad meeting, set for noon Sept. 20 at First Presbyterian Church, Mullin Life Center, 706 N. Greene St. in Greensboro.

Speakers include Steve Friedland, a professor of law at Elon University, and Dr. Kelly Leggett, a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist.

The program is free and includes an optional $15 lunch.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m., and lunch is served at noon.

RSVPs are requested by Sept. 13, with or without lunch, at tinyurl.com/5ywduxu3.

For information, visit www.lwvpt.org or email mail@lwvpt.org.

* * * *

Greensboro Parks and Recreation, in collaboration with GetOutdoors Pedal & Paddle, is launching a program to introduce paddling to those with physical disabilities.

Meet them at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 18 at Lake Higgins, 4235 Hamburg Mill Road in Summerfield.

Watercrafts, paddles and lifejackets will be provided.

Register at tinyurl.com/yckhzdvy.

For information, call 336-294-3918.

* * * *

A free viewing and discussion of “Resilience Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope” will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at UNCG’s School of Education Building, 1300 Spring Garden St. in Greensboro.

The film delves into the science of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and a new movement to treat and reduce toxic stress.

The event celebrates National Recovery Month.

Speakers, refreshments, giveaways and more are planned.

For information, call 336-333-6860.

* * * *

In partnership with the Greensboro LGBTQ+ Older Adults Group and sponsored by AARP, Creative Aging Network-NC is hosting an LGBTQ+ art exhibition on its campus from Sept. 16-23.

An opening reception is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 16 at 2400 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.

For information, email lia@can-nc.org or call 336-303-9963.

* * * *

Hirsch Wellness Network’s 14th annual Art Lives Here Silent Auction will feature the donated works of 150 artists, contributing more than 230 original works of art.

This year, Art Lives Here will be a hybrid event allowing for in-person and virtual participation. In-person viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 19-30 at the 1250 Gallery at Revolution Mill, at 1250 Revolution Mill Drive, Studio 130, in Greensboro.

Online bidding goes live at 3 p.m. Sept. 19. To join, register at www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org. Silent bidding concludes at 8 p.m. Oct. 1.

The nonprofit will offer 33 healing arts programs in September free of charge to cancer survivors and caregivers.

To see the classes, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org or call 336-209-0259.

* * * *

Using data collected from the American Heart Association’s COVID-19 registry, researchers found that 1 in 20 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 developed new-onset atrial fibrillation, or AFib. Of those who developed AFib, about 45% died while hospitalized. AFib is a quivering or irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots, heart failure, stroke and other heart related complications.

To learn more, visit tinyurl.com/485pvetu.

* * * *

Gillespie Golf Course will host its inaugural Patriot Golf Classic tournament at 9 a.m. Oct. 15 at 306 E. Florida St. in Greensboro.

The tournament will benefit PGA HOPE and Folds of Honor programs.

The cost is $125 per two-person team. Register at form.jotform.com/222335480094150.

Gillespie is a chapter of PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere), a free program that introduces golf to veterans with and without disabilities to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being.

Folds of Honor is a nonprofit scholarship fund that provides financial assistance to family members of military members killed or disabled in the line of duty.

The tournament registration fee cost covers green and cart fees and includes range balls, breakfast and awards. This is a two-person captain’s choice tournament with a shotgun start.

For information or to become a tournament sponsor, contact Gillespie Golf Course Manager Bob Brooks at bob.brooks@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-5850.