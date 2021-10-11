Health Happenings

* * * *
Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina, which serves 51 counties in North Carolina, has granted 227 wishes this year.
The virtual Kentucky Derby Classic, held Sept. 5, raised $113,000 and granted 18 wishes. The next classic is set for May 1 at Summerfield Farms. For information, visit www.kentuckyderbyclassic.org.
The Trailblaze Challenge raised $250,000 and granted 40 wishes.
But for every wish granted in 2021, there are three wishes that still need support.
To learn more of the nonprofit's activities this year, including finances, visit the "Our Year In Wishes Annual Report" at https://issuu.com/makeawish_cwnc/docs/fy21_yiw_.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.