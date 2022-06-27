Health Happenings

Greensboro Public Library is offering several free mental health workshops called Diving Into Diagnosis this summer, in partnership with the Kellin Foundation.

The first in the series is Youth Mental Health from noon to 1:30 p.m. June 29 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. in Greensboro.

Studies show that nearly one third of teens experience anxiety disorders and that most mental health issues go undiagnosed and untreated during adolescence. Kellin Foundation speaker Emily Wall will lead the discussion on youth mental health, focusing on challenges, symptoms and treatments. The group will also discuss how mental health challenges affect families and friends. Participants will get information on resources available through the library and community partners.

The Diving Into Diagnosis series will continue through the summer.

For information, visit www.greensborolibrary.org.

* * * *

The Foundation for a Healthy High Point approved a total of $975,686 to support local projects on behavioral health, built environment, capacity building, education, food security, housing/homelessness and maternal and child health.

The group is a private foundation that invests in advancing health and well-being for greater High Point residents.

The approved grant recipients are:

Behavioral Health: World Relief High Point, $32,565

Built Environment: Southwest Renewal Foundation of High Point, $100,000

Capacity Building: Guilford Nonprofit Consortium, $25,000

Education: Guilford Education Alliance, $20,000 and Operation Xcel, $25,000

Food Security: Out of the Garden Project, $45,000 and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC, $38,000

Housing/Homelessness: Community Housing Solutions of Guilford, $89,727; Open Door Ministries, $80,000; and UNCG’s Center for Housing and Community Studies, $50,176

Maternal and Child Health: Guilford Child Development, $60,000; High Point Regional Health Foundation, $196,218; Reach Out and Read Carolinas, $19,000; Ready for School, Ready for Life, $35,000; and YWCA High Point, $160,000

Last year, the foundation funded 31 projects for $1.5 million in grant awards.

* * * *

Norman and Laurie Regal, who were honored at the JDRF — Piedmont Triad Hope Soars Gala on Feb. 19, are challenging the community to stretch even further to fund research to cure, prevent and treat Type 1 diabetes.

The gala, presented by Truist, raised $1.25 million.

Additional supporters may make a tax-deductible donation to JDRF in any amount by:

Visiting tinyurl.com/JDRFHonorsTheRegalFamily to make a secure online donation by June 30.

Mailing a check, postmarked by June 30, to: JDRF, 216 W. Market St., Suite B, Greensboro, NC 27401.

To see photos from the gala, visit jdrftriad.smugmug.com.

* * * *

The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20, under Commander Bill Tate, will resume picking up veterans at their homes and taking them to Salisbury, Kernersville and Durham medical centers. The vans began operating June 20.

The number of vans will be limited because of a lack of drivers and COVID-19.

The vans will go to Salisbury on Mondays, Kernersville on Thursdays and Durham on Fridays. It is a first come, first serve basis. All veterans will be required to wear masks and show their COVID-19 shot and booster cards.

Veterans are required to call to schedule their pickups three days before appointments. Call 336-510-7508 and follow the prompts.

To volunteer to drive, call Betsy at 336-706-8047.

